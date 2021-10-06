From Star Trek to Blue Origin, a small step for humans, a big leap for William Shatner

alsaco67
A Star Trek fan for decades, I like the idea of seeing Kirk in space.
When you’re 90, one thing is certain, you’re not sure if you’re 91 too, if he wants to take a walk in space and that he has the means, that he does it.
As for the squandering of resources, either strictly applies a certain austerity or we do not judge .
Everyone buys, consumes goods that are not absolutely essential but only for pleasure and to just selfishly enjoy themselves without worrying at the end of the chain of collective consequences.
In France, there is a question that we never ask ourselves: who pays?
Taxes, taxes and other levies are used to finance collective public services. Everyone has the possibility of going to live on a desert island without any comfort but it is clear that no one does …
kyosho62
@UncleJul Comment deleted for the reason: off topic
@Benjamin_Sauve Comment deleted for the reason above.
DrGeekill
For 90 years he has damn good shape. He still does a lot of things. The IneXplicable series, humorous ads with Mike Tyson for shampoo and he just released an album. Not to mention his many Star Trek conferences around the world. And there I see this News
Respect Sir.
_Troll
If he has the chance to take this rocket and in addition he is passionate about space, it is great for him, a unique chance. It would be fun if he wore a jumpsuit from the Star Trek movie and played the part of the captain.