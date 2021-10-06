Further decline in equities, rates and oil climb

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets fell on Wednesday as bond yields continue to rise amid fears about inflation fueled by oil price highs.

Paris, the CAC 40 index loses 1.67% 6,466.24 points 08:30 GMT. Frankfurt, the Dax yields 1.84% and London, the FTSE drops 1.4%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index for the euro zone fell by 1.77%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 1.58% and the Stoxx 600 by 1.52%.

Soaring oil prices are raising investors’ fears of stronger-than-expected inflationary spurts, which could increase pressure on central banks to reduce their accommodative monetary policy.

US crude hit a new high since November 2014 at 79.78 dollars a barrel and Brent a three-year peak at 83.47 dollars.

Faced with inflationary fears, government bond yields have accelerated in recent days. Ten-year Treasuries gained two basis points at 1.5554%, after rising 1.573% for the first since mid-June. Its German equivalent is rising to its highest in more than three months, -0.163%.





All sectors are in the red in the morning and the Stoxx technology index shows one of the biggest declines with a decline of -1.75%. The banking sector (-0.64%), which, conversely, benefited from the rise in bond yields, posted the smallest decline.

As for the CAC 40, all of whose components are declining, losses range from -0.32% for Vivendi to -3.70% for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Against the trend, the British distributor Tesco takes 3.97% after having revised up its annual outlook.

Bayer (-0.29%) fell into the red after taking as high as 2.7% after winning their first legal battle in the Roundup case after a jury in California ruled that the herbicide failed. was not the cause of the development of cancer in a child exposed to the product.

Deutsche Telekom fell 4.63% after Goldman Sachs sold shares of the telecom group for an amount of 1.58 billion euros.

(Laetitia Volga, said by Blandine Hnault)