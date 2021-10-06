Further decline in equities, rates and oil climb



THE MAIN EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS IN FALL AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SESSION

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets fell on Wednesday as bond yields continue to rise amid inflation fears fueled by highs reached by oil prices.

In Paris, the CAC 40 index lost 1.67% to 6,466.24 points at 08:30 GMT. In Frankfurt, the Dax gives up 1.84% and in London, the FTSE loose 1.4%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index for the euro zone fell by 1.77%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 1.58% and the Stoxx 600 by 1.52%.

Soaring oil prices are raising investors’ fears of stronger-than-expected inflationary spurts, which could increase pressure on central banks to reduce their accommodative monetary policy.

US crude hit a new high since November 2014 at $ 79.78 per barrel and Brent a three-year peak at $ 83.47.





Faced with inflationary fears, government bond yields have accelerated in recent days. Ten-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.5554%, after rising to 1.573% for the first since mid-June. Its German counterpart is at its highest in more than three months, at -0.163%.

All sectors are in the red in the morning and the Stoxx technology index shows one of the biggest declines with a decline of -1.75%. The banking sector (-0.64%), which, conversely, benefited from the rise in bond yields, posted the smallest decline.

As for the CAC 40, all of whose components are declining, losses range between -0.32% for Vivendi and -3.70% for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Against the trend, the British distributor Tesco takes 3.97% after having revised its annual outlook upwards.

Bayer (-0.29%) fell into the red after taking as much as 2.7% after winning its first legal battle in the Roundup case after a jury in California ruled that the herbicide n was not responsible for the development of cancer in a child exposed to the product.

Deutsche Telekom fell 4.63% after Goldman Sachs sold shares in the telecom group for € 1.58 billion.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)