“Gas will always be at the heart of the energy transition”

EXCLUSIVE MAINTENANCE – The leader speaks about the gas crisis hitting Europe. It ensures that the level of stocks is high and details its strategy.

LE FIGARO. – Gas prices have skyrocketed since the start of the school year. How did we get here?

Catherine MACGREGOR.- The world is experiencing an effervescence in energy, in all energies. It is largely due to the strong recovery in post-Covid global production. China has embarked on a policy of “whatever the cost” to obtain energy. Demand is therefore very strong, and we are experiencing supply tensions.

Read alsoEngie put to the test of the gas crisis

Will this situation last all winter?

Winter has traditionally been a time of tension in the gas market. Normalization is expected at the end of winter, but we are not sure. In addition, the situation of French stocks is very reassuring. Thanks to appropriate regulations, they are more than 90% full.

Is Engie prepared for this storm on the gas market?

Our contracts are respected by our suppliers and we manage geopolitical risks through diversified supplies