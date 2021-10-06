More

    Gavi smashes an 86-year-old record!

    Gavi is wasting no time! The young Masia-trained midfielder took his first pro steps in the offseason before being established for the first time two weeks ago against Cadiz in La Liga. Enough to be called up for the Spanish selection by Luis Enrique to compete in the final four of the League of Nations.

    As if that weren’t enough, Gavi will even start the game against Italy. The opportunity for the early midfielder to become the youngest player to play in a Spanish jersey, at 17 years and 62 days old. The Barça player breaks the record until then held by Angel Zubieta, aged 17 284 days when he made his debut for Spain against Czechoslovakia in 1936!

