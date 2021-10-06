Genshin Impact: the new 2.3 characters already known?

While Genshin Impact is about to receive its update 2.2, some dataminers have already got their hands on the probable content of 2.3 or even 2.4, and in particular on his character.

Genshin Impact is close to receiving Update 2.2, with only one new character featuring Thoma. Don’t panic though since the next versions of the game could again include two new characters. These are two dataminers who made this observation, by providing more details on the said characters:

A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info! I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 star The new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. – UBatcha (@ Ubatcha1) October 4, 2021

Ubatcha on Twitter indicates that the 2.3 banners will be represented by at least three characters. One of them would be Gorou, a character well known to the players since he is the general of the resistance of Sangonomiya. He has been spotted numerous times in the game before and would be a type 4 star archer. Geo. Concerning the character reroll (already released through other banners) it would be‘Albedo (5 * Geo type, armed with a sword).





Ubatcha’s sources also told him that one of the new characters in 2.3 would be Itto, a type character Geo with a two-handed sword. Never seen in Genshin, he is only mentioned by a few as someone “tall, imposing with two large horns, and very intimidating at first sight“.

Of course, the information presented here may not prove to be true in the near future. The contradictions around Itto bear witness to this: according to DumbDumb (a leaker proven in the past), the arrival of Itto would only be planned for version 2.4 of Genshin Impact. So wait and see.

As a reminder, Genshin Impact is currently in version 2.1. Patch 2.2 is scheduled for October 13th. Genshin Impact is available for free on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.