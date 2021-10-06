Germany. The speed limited to 130 on the highway?

It’s an old moon across the Rhine! The debate resurfaces regularly without ever having been decided until now. This time, it is thanks to the discussions to form a government that the prospect of a speed limit on the motorway reappears. Remember that in Germany, except for certain sections, it is allowed to drive as fast as your car allows!

Reduce the number of victims

The Greens want a limitation of 130 km / h. This Wednesday morning, the Minister of Transport of Baden Württemberg, the ecologist Winfried Hermann, one of the fiercest defenders of the limitation, told the German news agency DPA that the measure will reduce the number of killed and injured serious.

The speed limit on the motorway was also included in the program of the social democrats of the SPD.





64% for, 36% against

However, no party is putting the gas on the subject and has made it a non-negotiable condition for signing a government agreement. The parties know that the issue is sensitive. The Germans remain attached to this freedom. A recent poll showed that 42% are in favor of a motorway speed limit and 22% somewhat in favor, but 15% are somewhat opposed and 21% do not want to hear about it.