“Germinal”: The historical series of France 2 begins Wednesday, October 27

A highly anticipated series. As of Wednesday, October 27, France 2 will offer its six-episode mini-series, “Germinal”. Adapted from the eponymous novel by Émile Zola published in 1885, it traces the story of the young Étienne Lantier and his fight for better working conditions in the mines of northern France.

Read also TV program All TV programs from October 23 to 29, 2021

TV program “France, the fabulous trip”: puremedias.com saw the F2 event doc of this …

TV program

“Revenge at the triple gallop”: Alex Lutz parodies the soaps with a host of …



Louis Peres in the lead role

The actor Louis Peres, seen in 2019 in the webseries “Mental” broadcast on France TV Slash, was chosen to play the main role of this series directed by David Hourrègue and produced by Banijay Studios France (en coproduction with Pictanovo). To accompany it, viewers will find the actors Guillaume de Tonquédec, in the role of Philippe Hennebeau, inflexible director of the mine, and Thierry Godard, who will give his features to Le Maheu, the best worker in the mine. The two actors have shared, these last three weeks, the poster of “A French affair” on TF1.

Alix Poisson, already with the poster of several series like “Jacqueline Sauvage, it was him or me”, and Natacha Lindinger, the heroine of “Sam” on TF1, are also announced in the cast. As Sami Bouajila (Victor Deneulin), Jonas Bloquet (Antoine Chaval) or even Rose-Marie Perreault (Catherine Maheu).

France Télévisions wants to be a “ferryman of stories”

“For France Télévisions, one of the missions of public service through fiction, is to be ‘passers of History (s)’ and to be as close as possible to the expectations of our audiences in their plurality and diversity., claims Nathalie Biancolli, director of international fiction. Through this written adaptation, produced and performed by young talents, we wish to approach this genre and revisit it in a different and modern way. The struggle which is at the very heart of Zola’s story in “Germinal” currently resonates very strongly in France and in the world.“.