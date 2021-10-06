Gianluigi Donnarumma’s tense reunion with Milan, Manchester United changes his tune in the Paul Pogba case

What follows after this advertisement

An Italy-Spain under tension

This Wednesday evening begins the Final 4 of the League of Nations with a clash between Italy and Spain. The opportunity for the Nazionale to double, after the coronation this summer at Euro 2020. Moreover for the Gazzetta dello Sport, “One Cup brings another”. A meeting marked by the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma to Milan, which promises to be stormy. The tifosis of AC Milan have already announced the color yesterday with a scathing banner towards the young goalkeeper who had left the Lombard club, free. “Donnarumma, you will never be welcome in Milan again. Man of shit ”. Atmosphere.





Manchester United confident for Paul Pogba

Close to a departure this summer, Paul Pogba could finally stay at Manchester United. This is the current trend and the state of mind that reigns at Manchester United. “Don’t panic Pog”, written elsewhere The Manchester Evening News. Indeed, thanks to a flashy transfer window including the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the leaders of Mancun think they have the weapons to convince him to extend. To be continued.

Fiorentina fixes the price of Vlahovic

In a statement yesterday, the president of Viola announced that the 21-year-old striker will not extend. Under contract until 2023, the concerned refused an extension which would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club. “Vlahovic at auction”, also writes the Corriere dello Sport. According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, the auction will start at 90 million euros. Notice to amateurs.