Glamorous Brigitte Macron in a short sequined dress: the First Lady feasts at Fashion Week

Tuesday, October 5, Brigitte Macron attended Paris Fashion Week during an AZ Factory fashion show in tribute to Alber Elbaz, who died on April 24 at the age of 59. And the First Lady was sublime in a sequined dress.

Fashion appointment for Brigitte Macron. As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, the First Lady who is not a costume designer for this event made a small departure from her principles on Tuesday, October 5 to pay tribute to Alber Elbaz, who died on April 24 at the age 59. Thus, to honor the memory of the couturier, his house AZ Factory had organized at the Carreau du Temple an event parade entitled Love Brings Love, where many celebrities have visited, including politicians. Thus, we were able to meet the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, but also François-Henri Pinault, who lent himself to the game of photographers by posing with Brigitte Macron.

For the occasion, the First Lady had fallen for a short black dress with sequins, matching her coat for a chic effect. A set accessorized with a golden metal pouch, as well as black pumps, for a result of the most elegant, she who always makes a point of honor to promote the French couturiers in the exercise of their functions, and to embody the style, and the chic, à la française. While she had organized a dinner at the Élysée in February 2020 bringing together French fashion designers, Brigitte Macron has attended parades only a few times since the election of her husband Emmanuel Macron. In 2018, his entourage even told Close that attending Fashion Week was “not his goal”. “She prefers to focus on the themes of the charter related to education and disability”, was reported at the time.

This other parade which Brigitte Macron attended

However, it is possible that Brigitte Macron found a way to reconcile her love of fashion and her commitments as First Lady, since on September 29, she attended Les Invalides in an extraordinary parade, where 19 models – 18 women and one man – amputees, paraded at the initiative of Phoenix Alternative Models. Called “Victoire on parade”, this parade aimed to change the view on amputation and help amputees and hearing aids to come to terms with their body. A parade greeted by the wife of Emmanuel Macron, whose daughter Tiphaine Auzière was seen at the Etam parade.

