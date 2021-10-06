“Glass hoods” distributed to students to fight against GHB

At the end of September, the General Association of Montpellier Students (Agem), which brings together 25 associations, warned of the upsurge in cases of young people drugged with GHB, in bars and nightclubs, in Montpellier (Hérault). “In previous years, this could happen from time to time, but not as much as today”, confided Edgar Bruel, president of Agem, to 20 minutes.

To protect young people against this scourge, the member associations of Agem have come together to buy “glass condoms”. More than 2,000 protections, reusable and positionable on different types of glasses, have been ordered from the Lille company Drink Watch. specializing in these devices.





These protections, which prevent drugs from being slipped into a glass, will be distributed to associations on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Temple Bar, so that they in turn distribute them to students. In addition, the Paul-Valéry University also bought “glass hoods”. They will be distributed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Agem stand, at the campus associations forum.