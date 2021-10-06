Google Maps wants to help you limit your fuel consumption

Google wants to help you get around in an eco-responsible way. Based on the observation that road traffic accounts for more than 75% of CO2 emissions linked to transport, the Mountain View firm has just announced the deployment of new functions in Google Maps designed to help you reduce your carbon footprint.

The first concerns road routes made by car. Now, in addition to automatically displaying the fastest route to your destination, Google Maps will also suggest a more fuel efficient alternative route.





The app will display an estimate of the fuel that can be saved, while showing the difference in terms of travel time. The function is to be deployed initially for American users, but should arrive quickly in France in the course of 2022.

Another novelty, which concerns cyclists this time, Google Maps will offer a light navigation mode. Cyclists who use Google Maps for their daily trips will be able to see the most important stages of their route without having to keep their smartphone screen constantly on or use the step-by-step navigation. The feature will be available in the coming months in all locations where Maps supports cycling routes.

Finally, car-sharing bike and scooter services will land on Maps in more than 300 cities around the world, on both Android and iOS. For this, Google has forged a partnership with the main players in the sector such as Tier, Voi or Bird.

You can easily find the nearest stations, determine the number of vehicles available and even find parking places where there is room to welcome you.

Source: Google