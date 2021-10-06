Google Nest thermostats want to consume less and cleaner

Google unveils Energy Shift for Nest connected thermostats. This option allows electricity consumption for heating to be concentrated on times when energy is cheaper and cleaner.

Nest Renew. Here is the name of the program announced by Google whose objective is to reduce both your electricity bill and the environmental impact of your home. In this way, the connected thermostats of the Nest range are indeed equipped with a rather interesting Energy Shift function.

As Google explains, “compatible Nest thermostats automatically shift electricity use for heating and cooling to times when energy is cleaner or cheaper“.

Peak hours, off-peak hours

In other words, your heating and air conditioning system autonomously applies the principle of off-peak and peak hours. The goal is to relieve your wallet while doing something for the planet. Google has also multiplied the ads focused on the environment. Even Maps will start offering cleaner car journeys in Europe.





Coming back to home thermostats, also note that a Nest Renew Premium subscription has been unveiled. This is addressed to “those who wish to promote the development of clean energies“. The money paid for this formula will be used to offset electricity consumption from fossil fuels. How? ‘Or’ What ? By propelling eco-responsible projects supported by the Mountain View firm.

Only in the United States for the moment

The Energy Shift feature will only be available in the United States for now. In addition, the Nest Renew Premium subscription is advertised for $ 10 per month.