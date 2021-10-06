Google will activate two-factor authentication on your account automatically

Two-factor authentication is a good way to simply secure an online account. Google is stepping up a gear and will enable this feature for millions of users.

Double authentication has been a very common subject in computer security for several years. It allows you to add a second authentication factor, often something you own, the smartphone, in addition to the classic couple username and password (although a little outdated). Activating two-factor authentication takes a bit of your time, but once it’s done, you have a certain serenity in accessing your account.





In a new blog post, Google details its next steps on this topic and it may cringe.

Double automatic authentication

By the end of 2021, two months from the time the article was published, Google plans to enable two-factor authentication on 150 million more Google accounts and will make this safety function mandatory for 2 million YouTube creator accounts.

Obviously, Google’s goal is not to make you lose access to your account. The firm will therefore activate this double authentication on correctly configured accounts, which notably have a reliable means of recovering the account in the event of a problem. We imagine that this is particularly about having a phone number associated with his account.

It is difficult to criticize Google’s approach as this security function has become essential for accounts as important as those of Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook or even Microsoft. These accounts often include personal data and access to our means of payment, so it is essential to keep them secure. Forcing the activation of two-factor authentication may seem hard, but it may be the decision necessary to increase the share of secure account.

We will not be able to accuse Google and the other firms which take the subject seriously to have lacked pedagogy. Double authentication has been encouraged for several years by all industry players.