Google will force 150 million users to activate strong authentication

As we know, protecting your online account with just a password is not secure enough. This is why Google is starting to force its users to switch to strong authentication, which requires having a second factor such as a security key or a response to a notification on a smartphone.

By the end of the year, this security option will be automatically enabled for 150 million Google account users and will be mandatory for two million YouTube creators.

It’s not really a surprise. This enrollment of Google accounts was announced last May in a blog post by the director of product management, Mark Risher. At the end of August, YouTube technical support warned that creators must enable strong authentication by November 1, otherwise they will no longer access the YouTube Studio space.





The 150 million accounts will be selected based on their profile. He must, in fact, have a “Suitable backup mechanism”. In other words, having the technical capacity to easily activate a second factor. This will typically be the case for those who have an Android smartphone, on which they can receive connection alerts to be confirmed (“Google Prompt”).

These alerts can also be received on an iPhone or iPad, provided you have installed the Gmail, Google or Smart Lock app.

Google recommends using these connection alerts as a priority because they are easy to set up and use. But there are also other possibilities such as security keys or one-time codes generated by Google Authenticator.

For users for whom neither of these options is possible, Google promises to create other technologies capable “To provide a convenient and secure authentication experience” who could “Reduce dependence on long-term passwords”.

