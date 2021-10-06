Gravity waves created by the Cumbre Vieja volcano seen from the Canaries and from space

the Cumbre Vieja erupted on September 19. Thick sheets of wash then swept over the southwestern part of the island of La Palma. But at the beginning of October, the eruption took another turn. Although she did not deport to the stratosphere large amounts of ash and gas, the satellites captured, this Monday, October 4, 2021, an impressive column of eruption rising towards the sky. A column formed of ash and superheated gas.

An image taken on October 1, 2021, over La Palma, in the Canary Islands. Seen from space, gravity waves formed following the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. © Nasa Earth Observatory



At some 5.3 kilometers altitude, this column collided with a layer ofair drier and warmer. A layer that acted as a cover, preventing the ash plume to climb even higher. It literally flattened and spread horizontally.

Gravity waves materialized, top of plume #LaPalma. With a very stable and dry layer, it has no choice but to disperse horizontally. This is exactly what we can sometimes see at the level of cumulonimbus anvils. 01 / 10- @cielodecanariaspic.twitter.com/LDAoCD5HKJ – Météo-France (@meteofrance) October 6, 2021

Flows and reflux naturalvolcanic eruption created concentric gravity waves as these reached the area oftemperature inversion. A bit like when a stone falls into a lake and forms ripples at the surface of the water.