Grégory affair: a disturbing testimony on the identity of the raven revealed

The firefighter who found the body of Grégory Villemin in Vologne gave himself up, almost 37 years after the incident. (© Netflix)

The TF1 documentary promised new revelations on the Grégory affair, one of the thickest and most mysterious cases in French judicial history. In this investigation broadcast Monday evening, the channel shows unpublished images of the father of the child at the funeral of Grégory’s grandmother.

The journalistic film also returns to a central mystery of this affair: who are the crows who threatened the Villemin couple before the murder of Grégory Villemin, which occurred in 1984? The elder brother of Marcel Jacob, also great-uncle of Grégory, René Jacob seems to recognize the voice of the crow in an old recording, in this unpublished documentary.

“This is Jacqueline that”

The TF1 journalist, who has been covering the case for many years, submitted a recording to René Jacob in front of the camera. Spontaneously, when he asks the old man whose voice was, he replies “That’s Jacqueline that”. It actually evokes the voice of Jacqueline Jacob, Grégory’s great aunt.





“That, I can not tell you,” he finally changes his mind when the journalist asks him again if the voice heard is indeed that of Jacqueline Jacob.

Jacqueline Jacob already targeted in the investigation

The great-uncle and the great-aunt of little Grégory, Marcel and Jacqueline Jacob, had been indicted for kidnapping and forcible confinement followed by death in June 2017, giving the case a spectacular turn.

But in May 2018, the indictments of Murielle Bolle and the Jacob spouses were canceled.

Last April, the newspaper 20 minutes revealed that experts in “stylometry” consider that the main crow is Jacqueline Jacob.

The investigation into the child’s death continues. Thus, new DNA “related” expertises are looking at nine DNA profiles identified in this file. Forty people will thus have to comply with new levies. It was Grégory’s parents who requested this new expertise.

