Grégory affair: disturbing reactions to the identity of the raven of a member of the Villemin family

On the occasion of a documentary, broadcast this Monday, October 4, TF1 unveiled an interview for the less disturbing of René Jacob, the elder brother of Marcel Jacob, the uncle of Jean-Marie Villemin and the great-uncle of the little one. Gregory. He suggests that he recognizes his sister-in-law’s voice on an old recording.

More than thirty years later, the mystery surrounding the Grégory affair persists. The death of this four-year-old remains unexplained, but theories are rife. As we know, before the little boy’s disappearance, the Villemin family was harassed by several crows, via anonymous calls or letters sent to their home.

And in a new documentary directed by Christophe Dubois and Pierre Hurel, “Gregory affair: an endless investigation” broadcast this Monday, October 4 on TF1, witnesses describe the atmosphere in the family at the time of the facts. A family member also makes some disturbing revelations.

The identity of the raven inadvertently revealed?

The testimony of René Jacob, the elder brother of Marcel Jacob, the uncle of Jean-Marie Villemin does not leave indifferent in any case. Indeed, during the documentary, a journalist makes him hear a recording of the raven. And there, Gregory’s great-uncle replies: “That’s Jacqueline!”, Suggesting that he recognizes his sister-in-law’s voice, before changing his mind.

René Jacob seems reluctant to speak again, as revealed Gala. He also considers that his brother Marcel Jacob is “too nice to attack a child”.

René Jacob spontaneously mentioned the name of his sister-in-law Jacqueline when the journalist invited him to listen to an audio extract of the crow. Then changes his mind, realizing what he has just said.# AFrenchBusiness#gregory case – Grégory case (@affaire_gregory) October 4, 2021

As a reminder, on April 23, 2021, a stylometry report aiming to identify one or more crows authors of anonymous letters was added to the investigation file of the Grégory Villemin case, of which the murder has remained unsolved for thirty-six years.

Jacqueline Jacob already in the sights

In 2021, Jacqueline Jacob, Grégory’s great-aunt, was implicated by a stylometric analysis designating her as the main author of the threatening letters. In the TF1 documentary, René Jacob’s brother and sister-in-law were indicted for kidnapping and forcible confinement followed by death, before suspicion was raised in May 2018. The couple had spent a brief stay in prison, before being released.

New DNA expertise

New so-called “related DNA” expertise, a modern scientific technique, could help to discover the identity of nine unidentified profiles. Nearly forty people will have to undergo DNA samples.

On Monday, September 20, the TF1 channel launched a new television series: “A French affair”, which intended to retrace “with empathy” the media-legal fiasco behind the fact of society. It ended on Monday, October 4.