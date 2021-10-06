Growth: France has been the best pupil of Europe since the start of the five-year term

Posted on Oct 6, 2021, 1:00 PMUpdated Oct 6, 2021, 3:06 PM

The presidential campaign has officially not started. But six months before the election, the government is already defending its record. Improvement of the purchasing power of the most modest French in particular, better attractiveness of the country. He also highlights another success: “France has experienced greater growth than its main European partners since 2017,” he says in his economic, social and financial report (RESF) published as an annex to the bill. of finances for 2022.

The period studied obviously owes nothing to chance. It is of primary interest to Emmanuel Macron, who arrived at the Elysee Palace in May 2017. Initially, he reaped the benefits of the policy led by his predecessor. But for the executive, this spotlight has the advantage of showing that the measures undertaken during the five-year term have had a positive effect on growth.

“Outperformance” before the crisis

The executive recognizes that “France’s outperformance is particularly visible during the pre-crisis period”. In the last quarter of 2019, activity was 4% higher than it was between April and June 2017. In comparison, it only increased, over the period, by 3.2% in the United Kingdom, from 2.7% in Germany and 1.1% in Italy. Spain being the only country to do better (+ 5.2%).





France, however, retains the prize for the best student at the end of the crisis. Carried by a rapid rebound in the spring, the country’s activity returned to above its level at the start of the five-year term (+ 0.6%) at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Conversely, the other major European economies have , all, decreased over the period: – 0.7% for Germany, – 1.3% for the United Kingdom, – 2.7% for Italy and – 3.7% for Spain.

France should also post one of the strongest growth in the European Union in 2021 (+ 6.3% expected by the OECD against 5.3% expected in the euro zone).

Impact of support measures

To explain these good results, the government highlights the dynamism of business investment. Between spring 2017 and the last quarter of 2019, it grew by 9%, becoming one of the engines of the economy. Despite the drops in activity and the flood of uncertainties created by the Covid, it has held up rather well during the crisis.

The executive takes care to emphasize that this good performance of the investment results from the support measures deployed (solidarity fund, partial unemployment, etc.). Added to this were the reduction in production taxes and, more generally, the stimulus plan.

The increase in business investment should therefore remain significant this year (+ 12%), which will allow it to exceed its pre-crisis level. In 2022, it would jump again by 5.1%, supported by a “particularly dynamic” context.

It remains to check that no grain of sand derails the machine. Evolution of the health situation, but also tensions on supplies, changes in the organization of work in companies: according to the executive, there is no lack of risks for the recovery.