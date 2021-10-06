GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, logos, Achievements and references to the Unreal Engine discovered at Rockstar, soon to be announced?

The cluster of clues was already too big for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is not a reality. Kotaku leaked the arrival of remastered versions of GTA III, Vice city and San Andreas, before the Korean classification body listed the compilation in its database a few days ago.

The latest twists come straight from home Rockstar games, and more precisely of Rockstar Games Launcher, where players discovered interesting lines of code and visuals. Community members GTAForums have indeed found in the source code references to gta3unreal, gtavcunreal and gtasaunreal. Should we understand that the games have been remade under Unreal Engine, in which case we would be closer to remakes than to remasters ?

Fans also unearthed the icons for the titles, wallpapers and visuals of the Success, and even the full logos of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. In principle, the games will therefore also be available separately.





We are therefore visibly not very far from formalization, even if nothing will be certain as long as Rockstar games will not have lifted the veil on the project. Until then GTA V – Premium Edition is available from € 19.99 on Amazon.com.