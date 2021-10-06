More

    GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, logos, Achievements and references to the Unreal Engine discovered at Rockstar, soon to be announced?

    Technology


    The cluster of clues was already too big for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is not a reality. Kotaku leaked the arrival of remastered versions of GTA III, Vice city and San Andreas, before the Korean classification body listed the compilation in its database a few days ago.

    The latest twists come straight from home Rockstar games, and more precisely of Rockstar Games Launcher, where players discovered interesting lines of code and visuals. Community members GTAForums have indeed found in the source code references to gta3unreal, gtavcunreal and gtasaunreal. Should we understand that the games have been remade under Unreal Engine, in which case we would be closer to remakes than to remasters ?

    Fans also unearthed the icons for the titles, wallpapers and visuals of the Success, and even the full logos of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. In principle, the games will therefore also be available separately.

    GTA Grand Theft Auto III The Definitive Edition logo leakGTA Grand Theft Auto Vice City The Definitive Edition logo leakGTA Grand Theft Auto San Andreas The Definitive Edition logo leak


    We are therefore visibly not very far from formalization, even if nothing will be certain as long as Rockstar games will not have lifted the veil on the project. Until then GTA V – Premium Edition is available from € 19.99 on Amazon.com.

    thumbnail editorAuxance
    Editor
    Favorite editor of your favorite editor since 2009, passionate about booming music, fan of comic series of all kinds. I have played Pokémon a little too much in my life.
    Follow me : Twitter Gamergen


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCherki touched by Mbappé’s words!
    Next articleApolline de Malherbe explains after making a comparison to Hitler against Cyril Hanouna

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC