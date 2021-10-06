GTA Trilogy: new engine, logos and trophies / achievements, new details emerge on the Definitive Edition!

The insistent rumor of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition resurfaces and this time more beautiful: the Rockstar Launch itself seems to have revealed a lot of information … frankly valuable.

We’ve been hearing about remasters for a while now. Grand Theft Auto, without really knowing, however, what to expect. A few days ago, the hallway noise began to take shape with the compilation listing at the Taiwanese classification body : This is very clearly the kind of clue to take seriously. Today, new information is reaching us and it is landing directly … from Rockstar.

The Unreal Engine of the game?

Recently, Rockstar has had its own platform on PC, the Rockstar Launcher. And like all virtual stores on the market, it sometimes lets you glimpse some very private details that dataminers like to unearth by digging deep into the application’s code and files.

We can say that the most recent find has something to attract curiosity: GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas would therefore be offered, through the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, under Unreal Engine. We remind you that the latter is none other than the famous engine of Epic Games and although we do not know which version it is, it would be a very attractive step forward for these cult titles released all the same at the beginning. from the 2000s.

History to drive the point home, Internet users were able to get their hands, always from the bowels of the Rockstar Launcher, on the official logo of each of the games offered. With, in addition, the icons of all the trophies / achievements.





Really ambitious remakes?

It only remains to wait wisely for an officialization which, a priori, should not delay. In the meantime, the theories continue to flourish: what to really expect from these individual redesigns? A simple facelift, or completely redesigned cutscenes and modernized gameplay? Can we hope for a total rework of 3D models and textures, as well as a densified population?

This seems very alluring… but also still very vague. If Rockstar will soon be bringing GTA 5 in Definitive Edition to PS5 and Xbox Series, this completely revamped trilogy would be a first for Rockstar that would go far beyond simple remastering or simple porting, but which would propose remakes under another engine.

GTA III Definitive Edition trophies / achievements

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Trophies / Achievements

Trophies / achievements for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Are you curious about this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition?