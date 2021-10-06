Guadeloupe could enter phase 2 of deconfinement

Guadeloupe will begin its 1st phase of deconfinement on October 8. Several measures have been announced, concerning the curfew and travel limits. A second phase has been announced for October 22, if the indicators are down. Last week, 237 cases were identified.

Yasmina Yacou

•

updated on October 6, 2021 at 6:12 p.m.



On October 1, the prefect, Alexandre Rochatte announced that Guadeloupe would begin its first phase of deconfinement on October 8 in view of a “decrease in epidemic indicators for nearly 6 consecutive weeks“.

This Wednesday, a new phase of deconfinement was mentioned, from October 22, “if rates continue to fall“, said Alexandre Rochatte.

237 new cases and 13 deaths

And for now, things are going in the right direction … 237 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified for the week of September 27 to October 3. Since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, 53,734 cumulative cases have been recorded in the archipelago.

Another encouraging data is that the MU variant, which is rampant in South America and the southern Caribbean, has not reached our borders. However, the Delta variant remains in the majority.

A new cluster has been identified. These would be vulnerable people living in communities, said Valérie Denux, director of the Regional Health Agency of Guadeloupe.

Hospital pressure is also lower, even though 24 patients were hospitalized in the Covid department last week and 14 were admitted to critical care.

The number of deaths remains high. 13 people lost their lives between September 27 and October 3. The youngest was 58 years old. So 525 Guadeloupeans have died since the start of the 4th wave in August, more than 800 since the start of the epidemic, said the ARS.

Valérie Denux then added that work was currently underway to identify people who died from Covid-19 at home. While all the data has not yet been collected, it appears that around a hundred people have died from the virus, outside a hospital.

Vaccination, still below ARS expectations

Negative point for the ARS, the vaccination which progresses slowly. With the consequence, the need to “many months to achieve collective immunity“, hammered the director of the ARS. The vaccination coverage rate of over 18s is 43.64% in Guadeloupe, 45.5% in Saint-Martin and 78.36% in Saint-Barthélemy. children under 18 is 17.55%.





The vaccination obligation, for caregivers in particular, was recalled. “The teaching period ends“said Valérie Denux, who announced that letters were being sent to people who have not yet sent their proof of vaccination.

The director of the ARS who wished to condemn the blockages and damage to the university hospital in recent days. Facts that she described as “sabotage“which would have resulted in”disorganization, even loss of luck“for patients.

Deconfinement should continue

No major announcements from the prefecture this Wednesday. The prefect recalled that the curfew will be raised to 10 p.m. (against 8 p.m. currently), travel limits will be lifted (10 km maximum currently) and establishments open to the public, subject to the health pass, will open normally, at from October 8.

A transition phase will be applied, as in France, via a “gauge system“.”The health pass will only apply after the first 30 customers during the first two weeks“which follow the administrative reopening of establishments open to the public,” said the prefect.

At the end of these two weeks, the health pass must be requested “from the first customer“, said Alexandre Rochatte.

As for controls of employees in contact with the public, they will begin at the end of October or even the beginning of November.

The health pass for minors will be compulsory from November 6.

The access times to the beaches and rivers remain unchanged, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The shops remain open with a gauge of 8m2 per customer.

Restaurants, with sanitary pass and tables of 6.

Sports activities are possible, training and competitions, only in open places.

Bars and nightclubs will not be able to reopen until the moment of total deconfinement.

Guadeloupe should enter a new phase of deconfinement, if the indicators continue to fall.

To (re) see the weekly press point of the prefecture and the ARS of Guadeloupe: