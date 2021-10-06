gunfire kills several at Arlington high school, police and local media say

The school welcomes just under 2,000 students in this city located between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the north of the state.

A new drama touches the United States. A gunman opened fire on Wednesday, October 6, at a high school in Arlington, Texas. His shots hit several people, police and local media reported. “We are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School”, local police said on Twitter (article in English).

The images broadcast by television showed a strong police presence around the establishment, which accommodates just under 2,000 students in this city located between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the north of the state. The local NBC station claimed the shooting had caused “various” victims. “At least two people were injured” and the police “actively looking for the suspect”, for his part, told NBC the mayor of the city, Jim Ross.

“It seems that several teachers were affected, we saw at least one student transported on a stretcher”, described Ontario Hewitt, a parent of a student interviewed by the local CBS channel at the scene. The students confine themselves inside the school.

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk

– Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The school authorities explained on Twitter that they were organizing the establishment of a staging area for the families of the students, who will be “evacuated by bus once the school has been secured “.

School shootings have been a plague in American society since the massacre in Columbine, Colorado, in April 1999. They are typically reported by local media, but rarely make national media headlines. Only a bloodbath, as in a high school in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, which killed 17 people, is now causing a shock wave.