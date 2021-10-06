Hackers claim the entire Twitch platform has been hacked

All of Twitch’s source code is said to have been released online. An unprecedented hack for the streaming platform, which also reveals the income of its stars.

The Twitch streaming platform was reportedly the victim of a major leak, apparently initiated by a group of hackers. They have uploaded a large amount of data online, accessible to all, on an online forum.

The file contains dozens of files listing the income of the streamers, the various Twitch projects, the history of the platform, the transactions carried out but also potentially the passwords of the users. This is, according to the hackers, only a “first part” of the data they have recovered, according to their post on the 4chan forum.

Income of streamers in the wild

On Twitter, many Internet users relay sums, sometimes staggering, which seem to correspond to the income of streamers. The visible information thus cumulates the turnover of each of them, since September 2019.

After the post, one of the French Twitch stars, ZeratoR, confirmed that the numbers matched his income, however, noting that it was an amount before miscellaneous commissions and taxes.

According to Anis Ayari, data specialist, all the source code for the platform is now available. Known as Defend Intelligence, he compared his own income from Twitch with that seen in the stolen files. Like ZeratoR, he was able to confirm the veracity of this information.





Internet users’ passwords are also likely to be exposed, as the file is still available online. All users are encouraged to change them as soon as possible and activate two-factor authentication, in order to protect their Twitch account as much as possible.

According to this “first part” of data, the hackers mostly revealed documents about Twitch and not directly its users. We find for example the project of a competitor of Steam, the giant of the video game on PC, which would have been abandoned by Amazon, the parent company of Twitch.

Twitch in a complicated context

This is, a priori, one of the most massive hacks ever to happen to the streaming platform. The hacker (s) claimed responsibility for the attack to “improve Twitch”, whose environment they consider “toxic”, according to the post on the forum which mentions the keyword “DoBetterTwitch”.

Indeed, for a few months, Twitch evolves in a tense context. The platform is regularly questioned by its users, who accuse it of not taking enough measures against the very regular harassment of which some are the object. In early September, streamers called for a 24-hour boycott to make Twitch aware of the problem.

Since then, the streaming giant has proposed a new measure to secure the live chats of its users, which are often the scene of “hate raids”.

For now, Twitch has not communicated on this subject and has not responded to our requests.