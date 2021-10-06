Harry and Meghan: these devastating figures for their image and reputation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called “Hypocrites”. They would have taken 21 private jets in 2 years as they lecture about climate change.

Last weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a concert. The Sussexes took the opportunity to call for action on climate change. It is aboard a private jet Dassault Falcon 2000 that the royal couple then joins their £ 11million mansion in Montecito, in California. Former minister Norman Baker told Newsweek: “He’s totally hypocrite from Prince Harry or other members of the royal family to lecture people about climate change whilethey emit more carbon than almost everyone on the planet“.”People who use private jets are among the top percent of the world’s carbon emitters“, he added.

Recall that on stage, Harry and Meghan also put the pressure on the richest nations. In particular on their promise to pay 70 billion pounds a year for’help the transition of developing countries. Yet the Sussexes face stiff criticism on the intensive use of private flights. Still according to Baker, Harry and Meghan would have performed 18 private jet trips during the 12 months between January 2019 and January 2020.

“This is hypocrisy …”

Over the past 2 years, Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly taken more than 21 private jets. However, a single private jet flight from New York in California produces 17 tons of carbon emissions. A person in the UK produces 12.7 tonnes of carbon footprint on average per year according to the ecological firm Pawprint.

“I really think this is hypocrisy. I’m sure there were a lot of scheduled flights“, Royal author Penny Junor told the Sun. “I don’t understand why they behave like they’re superstars“, she added.

