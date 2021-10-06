Harry and Meghan: these devastating figures for their image and reputation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called “Hypocrites”. They would have taken 21 private jets in 2 years as they lecture about climate change.
Last weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a concert. The Sussexes took the opportunity to call for action on climate change. It is aboard a private jet Dassault Falcon 2000 that the royal couple then joins their £ 11million mansion in Montecito, in California. Former minister Norman Baker told Newsweek: “He’s totally hypocrite from Prince Harry or other members of the royal family to lecture people about climate change whilethey emit more carbon than almost everyone on the planet“.”People who use private jets are among the top percent of the world’s carbon emitters“, he added.
Recall that on stage, Harry and Meghan also put the pressure on the richest nations. In particular on their promise to pay 70 billion pounds a year for’help the transition of developing countries. Yet the Sussexes face stiff criticism on the intensive use of private flights. Still according to Baker, Harry and Meghan would have performed 18 private jet trips during the 12 months between January 2019 and January 2020.
“This is hypocrisy …”
Over the past 2 years, Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly taken more than 21 private jets. However, a single private jet flight from New York in California produces 17 tons of carbon emissions. A person in the UK produces 12.7 tonnes of carbon footprint on average per year according to the ecological firm Pawprint.
“I really think this is hypocrisy. I’m sure there were a lot of scheduled flights“, Royal author Penny Junor told the Sun. “I don’t understand why they behave like they’re superstars“, she added.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Agency
2/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
They would have taken 21 private jets in 2 years as they lecture about climate change.
© AGENCY
3/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in a concert last weekend.
© AGENCY
4/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Sussexes took the opportunity to make a call to action on climate change.
© Backgrid UK
5/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It was aboard a private Dassault Falcon 2000 jet that the royal couple then joined their £ 11million mansion in Montecito, California.
© AGENCY
6/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Former minister Norman Baker told Newsweek: “It is utterly hypocritical of Prince Harry or other royals to lecture people about climate change as they broadcast over carbon that almost everyone on the planet “.
© Backgrid USA
7/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“People who use private jets are among the top percent of the world’s carbon emitters,” he added.
© Backgrid USA
8/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Recall that on stage, Harry and Meghan also put pressure on the richest nations.
© Backgrid USA
9/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
In particular on their promise to pay 70 billion pounds per year to help the transition of developing countries.
© Backgrid UK
10/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Yet the Sussexes face strong criticism over the heavy use of private flights.
© Agency
11/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Also according to Baker, Harry and Meghan would have made 18 private jet trips in the 12 months between January 2019 and January 2020.
© The ImageDirect
12/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the past 2 years, Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly taken more than 21 private jets.
© Action Press
13/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Yet a single private jet flight from New York to California produces 17 tonnes of carbon emissions.
© STARMAX
14/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A person in the UK produces an average of 12.7 tonnes of carbon footprint per year, according to the green firm Pawprint.
© STARMAX
15/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“I really think it’s hypocrisy. I’m sure there were a lot of scheduled flights,” Royal author Penny Junor told The Sun.
© The ImageDirect
16/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“I don’t understand why they behave like they’re superstars,” she added.
© The ImageDirect
17/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“His father is known to take regular flights. His brother takes regular flights.”
© Backgrid USA
18/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“It totally muddies the waters of their climate message. They are shooting themselves in the foot by taking private flights.”
© Backgrid USA
19/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Sun revealed in 2019 that the couple had taken six of ten private jet round trips since their wedding the previous year.
© Zuma Press
20/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
This included a flight to Italy for a Google summit on climate change, as well as trips to Ibiza and Nice.
© Zuma Press
21/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry also took a private plane home to California after a polo tournament in Aspen, Colo., For his charity Sentebale in August.