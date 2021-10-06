has the singer been invited by M6?

This Wednesday, October 6, M6 broadcasts from 9:05 p.m. a new concert, Jean-Jacques Goldman: the big anniversary evening. But the singer, who celebrates his 40-year career in 2021, is he on stage?
The year 2021 is that of round accounts for Jean-Jacques Goldman: the singer, father of six children, will blow his 70th birthday this Monday, October 11, while his fans are celebrating his 40-year career. And among his admirers, there are obviously many artists (including Amir, who chose a title that reminds him of “the story of his life“) who have agreed to take part in an unprecedented concert, broadcast this Wednesday, October 6 from 9:05 p.m. on M6. Its title: Jean-Jacques Goldman: the big anniversary evening.
Jean-Jacques Goldman: the channels have done him honor in recent weeks
However, this is not the first program devoted to the husband of Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier in recent weeks. C8 has indeed broadcast the first episode of In the hearts of the French focused on the singer’s career, in which his first producer confided to having been kicked out by the labels in his early days. Then it was the turn of France 3, with the show One day, one fate, for which Jean-Jacques Goldman had given carte blanche to the director. His press attaché said there in particular to have it “taken to the hairdresser“for a little makeover.
Jean-Jacques Goldman, the big birthday party on M6 : the singer has been informed of the recording of the show
But if the journey of the one who signs the preface to the autobiography of Michael Jones is traced back and forth, he still has not planned to make his return to the music scene since his withdrawal from the Enfoirés following a controversy that had it “traumatizedHe also recently confessed to his fans in a letter: “I know what the scene demands of involvement, of energy, of desire, and I am no longer capable of it“.
On the side of M6, we are told that the artist was “informed of the show“, without “veto“from him. But you won’t see him on stage, because he hasn’t been invited:”We have respected his choice to withdraw from the media scene for several years. The idea was not to have him take part in a TV event because we know he doesn’t want to be exposed and we respect his will.“.