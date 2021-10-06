“He is under pressure …”: An ex-adventurer from Koh-Lanta worries about Sam … He explains himself!

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, TF1 broadcast the sixth episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. An evening marked by the departure of Candice after her failure against Ugo and Clémentine on the island of the banished, but also that of Clémence, eliminated from the board. For his part, Sam struggled to win, especially against Claude, during the construction of the raft for the test of comfort. It is a new adventurer that viewers discover, and former comrades do not even recognize him … In interview for Leisure TV, they explain themselves.

“I really don’t recognize Sam on this All Stars, launches in story on Instagram Inès, ex-comrade of the apprentice Robinson in Koh-Lanta, the island of heroes in 2020. I feel like he’s under the pressure that he has put on for this season. We don’t see him much. I did not expect that, even in terms of performance (…). You had to see the anger and the rage he had there it looks like he has a blockage.“An observation shared by several followers of the survival game of the front page on social networks …





For his part, Sam admits to having been often confronted with this change in behavior between his two editions: “A lot of people tell me, it’s true.“And besides, he recognizes being”less punchy“, as pointed out Claude, also in the cast of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. “It’s true that I don’t have the same reactions at all this season. I was told that my biggest fault was exposing myself too much. I tried to follow the advice and so maybe I am not the same as the first time, he confides. But nobody complains about my behavior on the camp, everyone appreciates me. Is it bad for good to behave the way I do? We will see it later …“

It must be said that the young cabinetmaker, harassed after his first participation, no longer knows on which foot to dance! “I was told to open up more to others without being so direct. They kept telling me that. So obviously, afterwards it’s complicated when you come back to the adventure. You don’t really know what to do anymore: either be sociable or really assert yourself! I didn’t want to alienate people“, he explains. Anyway, Sam can at least count on Claude, who considers him as”his little brother“.