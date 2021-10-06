heavy penalties after the incidents, a club in the sights of the LFP?

More

    The disciplinary commission of the LFP is not idle and will deliver its verdict this evening on the slippages and invasions of the ground which enamelled Lens-Lille (1-0) on September 18 and Angers-Marseille (0-0), four days later. This has already sanctioned the four offending clubs as a precaution by proclaiming a total closed session of the Felix-Bollaert-Delelis stadium for Lens-Strasbourg (0-1) and Lens-Reims (2-0) by closing the Coubertin stand of the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers and by closing OM and Lille visitor parking lots until today’s verdict is delivered.

    But the incidents of Lens-Lille and Angers-OM did not have the same consequences since the two meetings were able to come to an end and no player in the game was taken to task. Given this hiatus, will the committee pronounce heavy sanctions? The Team suggests this by specifying that RC Lens is the club that is most at risk despite the rapid reaction of its leaders to take the file head-on.

    Provisionally sanctioned by a travel ban for its supporters (in Strasbourg, September 25), the LOSC will for its part try to avoid an extension of this sanction by explaining in particular that it did not have the feeling of failing in the organization of the trip of his supporters to Bollaert.

    The League will make its decisions about the serious excesses of Lens-Lille and Angers-OM. A few weeks after a precedent during Nice-Marseille, heavy penalties are to be feared. History to mark the occasion.

