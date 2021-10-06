Hellbound on Netflix: the next South Korean bomb after Squid Game?

By injecting no less than $ 500 million into its South Korean productions in 2021, Netflix is ​​sending a strong message, and this strategy is bearing fruit. The Squid Game series has become an international phenomenon in a few days, and the next bomb from South Korea will land on November 19, 2021 on the SVOD service.

Cinema as well as South Korean series have been on the rise for several years. The reception received by the films Parasite (2019) and The Last Train to Busan (2016) as well as the aforementioned series are only the emerging part of a highly productive audiovisual industry. Speaking of The Last Train to Busan, director Sang-ho Yeon is currently working on a series unsurprisingly destined for Netflix.

The Hellbound series is an adaptation of the eponymous webtoon in which supernatural beings appear without warning to take humans to hell. As chaos reigns, a mysterious organization called The New Truth gains influence. According to the latter, these strange events are only the materialization on this alternate Earth of divine justice. Some people who believe this is all linked are leading the investigation.





Why take an interest in this particular series? Because Hellbound is directed by Sang-Ho Yeon, the director of the excellent Last Train to Busan. As for the cast, we find Yoo Ah-in (Burning, #Alive), Park Jeong-min (Deliver us from Evil), Kim Hyun-joo (Watcher), Won Jin-ah (Steel Rain), and Yang Ik-june.

The Hellbound series premieres on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

