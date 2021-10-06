Her confessions about her troubles from which she has suffered since childhood

Amel Bent is well known to the French. Revealed by the song Ma Philosophie, she proclaims to live “the raised fist”. However, behind a very successful musical career, and an equally successful private life, the singer reveals to suffer from disorder since her childhood. The Objeko team retraces the singer’s life for you, and tells you more about her troubles that made her life hard.

Amel Bent: a breathtaking career

Amel Bent is a key figure in French song. She aimed at the moon, and now shines among the stars! In 2004, the singer became known thanks to the iconic program In Search of the New Star. Her performance dazzled the jury and viewers, but she only finished third in the competition. However, the singer Diam’s, then in her prime, spotted her and put her foot in the stirrup. The two women are co-writing My Philosophy, which becomes one of the biggest hits of this year.

From that moment, Amel Bent’s career was launched, and the records followed one after another. The singer, however, took a step back from music to devote herself to her family life. But don’t worry, she’s still very active!

Amel Bent collaborated with Camélia Jordana and Vitaa on the Sorøre album, which was a huge success. She also just released her 7th album, Vivante, on October 1st. This one is a huge success! The first single, “1,2,3” featuring Hatik, has been viewed 62 million times on YouTube since December 2020, and is a diamond record! It’s a safe bet that the album will follow the same path! Almost 20 years after her debut, Amel Bent remains in the game, and manages to constantly renew herself. Hats off to the artist!

A fulfilling family life

Amel Bent has not only succeeded in her musical career. She is also a fulfilled wife and mother! The beautiful singer got married to Patrick Antonelli, a driving school manager, in 2015. Together they had two children: Sofia, 5, and Hana, 3. However, the happiness of this little family life has had a dark side.

Indeed, the husband of Amel Bent was caught up by a case of false driving license which caused a stir. Patrick Antonelli would have allowed, with the help of an employee of the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture, the creation of 258 false driving licenses, in particular for celebrities such as Ali Baddou, Jérémy Ménez, or even Samir Nasri.





He was sentenced to 4 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros. However, Patrick Antonelli only spent four months in prison. This summer, Amel Bent shared photos of her vacation in a bikini, where Internet users were able to note the presence of the husband by some clues. Even if the couple is discreet, they lead a beautiful little family life at 4! Hopefully these legal disputes will serve as a lesson for them in the future!

Amel Bent: her disorders developed from childhood

The conviction of Amel Bent’s husband must have been a very stressful time for Amel Bent. However, the anxiety, she already knows, and for a long time… While she was still only a child, these parents separate. She then lives with her mother, and sees the situation badly. In an interview from 2019, she confided that she “had no childhood“.

This Monday, October 4, Amel Bent returned to this stressful period which caused her anxiety disorders with our colleagues from Télé 7 jours. However, she did mention the fact that she has been doing much better since becoming a mother:

“the great dark moments, [je ne les ai] not really anymore. I don’t eat on my own, I’m no longer a teenager who is going to lock herself in her room to be in the dark. Having a partner every day is wonderful. Today I have a family life and I am caught up in my daily life”

Taking care of her daughters and receiving love from her husband are the two ingredients that allowed Amel Bent to rebuild herself, and put aside her anxiety disorders. In any case, the Objeko team wishes her a calm life full of tenderness, she deserves it!



