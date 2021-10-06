Here are the powdered chocolates to avoid, according to 60 million consumers

When it comes to hot chocolate, no matter what age, everyone agrees with this drink! A true madeleine of Proust, it balances our hearts and warms our autumn as well as our winter. Therefore, impossible to do without! Children love it for breakfast. While consumers often look for references less sweet and rich in vitamins, there are many brands that extol the merits of chocolate powder, wrongly. Indeed, the magazine 60 million consumers, which enlightens us on a daily basis, both on household products, beauty products (such as shower gels), today points to the “Foods that poison us” and denounces in passing the “Many nutritional aberrations”.

Chocolate powder: which brands to avoid?

Therefore, in its October 2021 issue “Cereals, chocolate… breakfast friends”, the magazine analyzed has 60 references of cereals and powdered chocolates and presents those who offer the better nutritional balance. Thus, around fifteen references from major brands (Banania, Nesquik, Poulain, Van Houten, etc.) and private labels (Carrefour Bio, Cora, etc.) were scrutinized. Some references then contain very little cocoa, this is notably the case of Ovomaltine (13%), Banania (19%), Nesquik (23%). The main ingredient seems to be sugar. The magazine specifies that in “A bowl of 200 ml provides on average 20 g of sugars: this represents 40% of the recommended intake”. Likewise, these powders are not high in fiber. “The less cocoa they contain, the less fiber they are” can we read on the site of 60 million consumers.





Which powdered chocolate to favor according to 60 million consumers?

Therefore, the magazine 60 million consumers indicates that Ovomaltine would contain too much sugar and additives, this reference is then in last place in the classification. At his side, Cankao without aspartame from Canderel, comes second to last. It contains three synthetic sweeteners in its composition.

If you are addicted to hot chocolate, prefer products with a strong cocoa content and a weak sugar content, and not containing additives. The magazine recommends the Jolivia brand raw organic cocoa powder, which obtains the score of 16.5 / 20 thanks to its good nutritional values ​​and the absence of additives.

