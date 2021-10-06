higher risk of reinfection when Delta variant is dominant, study finds

The risk of re-infection with Covid-19 is almost twice as high from the Delta strain, according to a new report from the British official statistics institute. However, it is still minimal.

The predominance of the Delta variant in the UK has increased the risk of re-infection with Covid-19, notes a new report from the Office for National Statistics.

The British official statistics institute unveiled this Wednesday, October 6, new data collected on 20,262 people followed between July 2, 2020 and September 25, 2021. Among these, 296 cases of reinfection occurred during this period. The authors notably established a correlation between the increase in re-infections with Covid-19 and the period starting from May 17, 2021, from which the Delta variant emerged on British territory.

“The risk of reinfection was higher after May 17, 2021 compared to the period before,” write the study authors, “this reflects an increased risk of reinfection during the period when the Delta variant was dominant.”

“The study shows that the number of re-infections with Covid-19 remains low in the United Kingdom,” notes Kara Steel in the Evening Standard daily. The statistician for the British study group on the monitoring of Covid-19 also finds it “encouraging” that re-infections, when they occur, are less likely to lead to a severe form of the disease than during the first infection.





Higher risk in case of low viral load during the 1st infection

In addition, people who had a lower viral load the first time they were infected, possibly because they developed a weaker immune response, are at increased risk of re-infection. Finally, out of the 296 cases of reinfection listed, 137 people had a higher viral load than during their first infection.

“This research suggests that viral loads upon reinfection tend to be higher when these reinfections are from the Delta variant compared to other variants,” write the study authors.

The report also suggests that women are more likely to be re-infected than men, that people who are symptomatic during their infection are less likely to be re-infected, or that people living with one or more pathologies are at risk. a little higher to contract the disease again.