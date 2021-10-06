His pastor brother expels 200 migrants from a church, he welcomes them to his house – Ouest-France evening edition

By Mathilde LE PETITCORPS

In June 2021, in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, an evangelical pastor who was sheltering migrants in his church ended up throwing everyone out. Since then, his brother, who lives opposite, has welcomed all these families to his house.

He did not hesitate to welcome some 200 migrants at his home, in his own house. Joel Barrientos, 49, a technician for an internet service provider, resides in Matamoros, Mexico, a town on the border with the United States. Since the end of June, it has hosted dozens of families who hope to cross the border soon, reports the New York Times.

To welcome everyone, Joel Barrientos and his wife Gabriela Violante did not hesitate to move most of their belongings to their room, in order to free up space in the other rooms of the house. They are now filled with mats and mattresses placed on the floor, where the people accommodated sleep side by side. The couple even created an additional bathroom in their hallway.

Joel also allowed migrants who could not find room inside to set up their tents on the flat roof of his house. It is now covered with it… A supporting pillar even had to be built as quickly as possible, the ceiling starting to crack because of the weight of all these people.

Help and hospitality at church

It is indeed the big heart of Joel that is at the origin of this commotion. The day his brother Victor Barrientos, the evangelical pastor of the church opposite, decided to expel the migrants he had been hosting in his church until then, Joel immediately offered them to come and settle. his home. He would never have imagined that of the religious. “My brother has changed”, he confided to New York Times.





Before that, Victor gladly accommodated these homeless people in his church, believing that this was his ” to have to “ Christian. In 2014, it began letting dozens of migrant families settle there, when many migrants from Central America began flocking to the US border. At Christmas, “We bought gifts for the children”, he recalls, quoted by the New York Times.

A few years later, as large caravans of migrants headed north, seeing entire families sleeping outside, under the bridge to Brownsville, he offered them hospitality in his church. The number of people accommodated then continued to increase, up to a hundred.

The Covid-19 has started to circulate

However. Victor Barrientos was away for a while, handing over the management of the accommodation in the church to his brother Joel. More and more migrants flocked to Matamoros, and Joel accepted everyone. On the return of the pastor, some 200 people crowded into the building, in a promiscuous and deplorable hygienic conditions. And then no one was wearing a mask and some migrants contracted Covid-19. It was too much for Victor, who kicked out almost everyone.

In Matamoros, as in other border towns, hundreds if not thousands of migrants, especially from Honduras, flock in the hope of crossing the border, and they receive little help from the Mexican authorities. In addition to charitable associations, these people have often been able to count on the solidarity of the inhabitants, who let people settle under the porches of houses, or transform churches into makeshift camps. But as the wait for migrants stretches out, the patience and generosity of some residents of Matamoros, like Joel, ends up running out …

