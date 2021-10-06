How do banks plan to rationalize their bank of ATMs?

This is a challenge that all banks must take up: how to manage the regular decline in cash, deposit and withdrawal transactions on ATMs while preserving access to cash everywhere, throughout France?

“The cash sector is a real service to the public which does not have its own profitability. It must therefore be optimized from an economic point of view while ensuring a continuity of presence in the territory ”, summarizes Laurent Benatar, General Manager Technologies and Operations of the group BPCE. “It is a structuring issue for our sector”, we are confirmed at Crédit Mutuel.

An estimated cost of 1.4 billion euros per year

The average cost of an ATM is estimated between 25,000 and 32,000 euros excluding tax per year (rents, cash supply, maintenance, security), an amount to be multiplied by the 48,710 ATMs available in France. The bill for all banking operators therefore amounts to nearly 1.4 billion euros, only part of which is covered by the interbank commission on withdrawals moved.

One of the responses to the decrease in the frequency of use of ATMs is known in the sector: it involves pooling. A pooling which has already proven its worth in the field of electronic banking and payments, with the GIE Cartes Bancaire, Paylib (mobile payment) or Lyf Pay (kitty).

Creation of a joint venture

Three large banks, BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Mutuel (Federal Alliance), have just announced an unprecedented partnership in France for the pooling, within a joint venture, of their pool of distributors, i.e. total of 15,000 ATMs (6,000 at Crédit Mutuel, 5,000 at Société Générale and 4,000 for BNP Paribas).

A feasibility study for the project has just been launched with a “go” which should take place by the end of the year. The operational deployment should be spread over several years, until the end of 2026. The project is complex: it involves interconnecting the ATMs to three different information systems in order to enable the customers of the three banks on the job. ‘entire fleet, not only to withdraw money free of charge, but also to consult their balances or carry out other day-to-day banking operations (RIB, check deposits, etc.).

The question of creating a new brand identifying this “new” network is also raised, even if the ATMs will remain in their current premises within the bank branch.

Programmed drop in the number of PLCs

The objective is therefore clear: to rationalize the park without reducing access to cash. “Why align several machines of several brands in the same street when the machines are operating at 15% of their capacity in terms of withdrawal”, suggests a banker participating in the project.

The project should result in a significant decrease, “A fall even”, according to one observer, the number of vending machines, at least in urban areas. But for the moment, the promoters of the project refuse to quantify it precisely. This merger must also support the movement to reduce agencies in towns, initiated in particular by Societe Generale with the merger of its networks of Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord branches.

The subject is sensitive, especially among elected officials, anxious to preserve access to cash. This is also a concern of the Banque de France, even if it continues to reduce its fiduciary network with the scheduled closure of half of its regional banks by the end of 2022.

The institution is nevertheless reassuring by emphasizing, in its last report on access to cash, in June, “That 99% of the population in metropolitan France live within 15 minutes (by car) of a municipality equipped with a distributor or a private access point to cash”.

Cash dispenser resists rise in electronic payments

The argument is also taken up by the three partner banks. “The subject is not the number of ATMs but their distribution and accessibility to ATMs”, we point out at BNP Paribas. At another partner bank, it is even suggested that the savings made in cities will better ensure the sustainability of ATMs in rural or peri-urban areas.

The Belgian example

The banks are all the more cautious about their communication as a similar alliance in Belgium unleashes passions. The four main banks in the country (Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC) created the company Batopin last year in order to jointly operate, by 2025, their 5,000 cash dispensers (75% of the current total fleet ), under a new “neutral” banner, Bancontact Cash and, more often than not, in new premises, independent of bank branches. The first six Cash points were opened last September. It should be noted that pooling projects have also been launched in Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The problem, which makes Belgian consumer associations leap forward, is this pooling project must result not only in billing for services hitherto free but, above all, in a division by two of the park concerned, that is to say at the end of race, between 2,000 to 2,400 remaining machines, spread over 700 locations. The pill is all the more difficult to pass as the number of distributors has already fallen in Belgium by 15% in ten years to 6,940 at the end of 2020.

Towards a disappearance of cash?

In Belgium, as in France, the programmed disappearance of cash and new consumption behaviors have been put forward to justify the rationalization of the ATM fleet. The question that has arisen for several years is even more relevant today with the explosion of contactless payment (+ 50% in 2020) and its massive adoption by local merchants since the health crisis.





In the hearts of the French, the use of the bank card is now popular (at 86% according to the latest CB / Kantar barometer). The share of cash transactions in convenience stores in France continues to decline, to 60% in 2019, i.e. before the pandemic.

But the disappearance of cash is far from being a certainty. All the studies of the Banque de France converge on the conclusion that it is the most modest customers who are the most intensive users of cash. Be careful, therefore, not to create a fiduciary divide!

And it is not only a question of accessibility for the most disadvantaged.

“Apart from the exceptional period of last year, the drop in the number of withdrawals is part of a slow and steady trend, but ultimately difficult to assess. There are indeed significant differences between regions, and even between cities in the same region. What we can see is that the intensive use of the cash that existed before the health crisis in certain regions is coming back vigorously ”, relativizes Laurent Benatar.

For banks, removing an ATM is therefore not an easy decision (as this service is consubstantial with the basic banking service), even if this rationalization may seem easier in the city center where bank branches are jostling each other. Especially since cash is not just a means of payment, far from it. It is also, and above all, a support for precautionary savings, always very appreciated. The woolen sock under the mattress still has a bright future ahead of it. Moreover, the issuance of banknotes by the European Central Bank continues to increase.

The challenge of outsourcing

It is to avoid ruptures that the BPCE group (Popular Banks and Savings Banks) opted, in 2018, for another plan to rationalize its fleet (11,000 ATMs). The group has in fact entrusted the operation and maintenance of its machines to Brink’s, specializing in cash transport, not only to unify IT support and service providers, which were numerous within the group, but also to develop solutions to better anticipate the cash needs of each machine and prevent breakdowns.

The group chose this outsourcing solution because it already had a critical size in terms of the number of ATMs, even if the bank does not rule out welcoming other partners. Moreover, Brink’s itself develops, on the basis of the solutions developed with BPCE, its own Cash points, often at the request of elected officials wishing to equip their town deserted by bank branches.

This outsourcing project is long-term: decided in 2018, the first pilot started at the end of 2020 and the system has been deployed since the second quarter. To date, 1,200 machines are subcontracted and the extension to the entire fleet is planned for mid-2022. The bulk of the savings expected come from the reduction in the number of maintenance rounds, and more marginally, from the reduction in the number of machines, especially in the city center, where duplicates are, it is true, expensive to maintain.

Towards the “trader-automaton”?

More discreet, Crédit Agricole, the leading network of ATMs in France with 16,000 machines, has also been engaged for several years in a vast rationalization and modernization project, with the creation of a unified IT platform and common maintenance.

Officially, his priority remains “Access to cash for everyone, everywhere”. It also has, for rural areas, its 6,000 “green points”, traders who can deliver cash to bank customers. A very effective and developing system.

For the time being, therefore, no outsourcing or pooling project.“All the banks are thinking about the same thing and we must therefore expect announcements in this field in the coming months”, however slips a banker.