How Paris wants to take advantage of the transatlantic crisis

Posted on Oct 5, 2021, 7:13 PMUpdated Oct 6, 2021, 12:54 PM

France and the United States on Tuesday set new milestones on the path to reconciliation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came to Paris to attend the OECD ministerial meeting, was received by Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace while his agenda only provided for a meeting with the diplomatic adviser to the head of the state. The “long face to face” which was finally held was to help “restore confidence” between the two partners after the painful crisis of the submarines which caused the amazement of Paris and the recall of the French ambassador to the United States.

The two allies “are continuing their coordination work on issues of common interest, whether it be EU-NATO cooperation, the Sahel or the Indo-Pacific area” indicated the Elysee. On the American side, the interview was judged “positive” and “productive” even if there remains “a lot of difficult work to be done to identify concrete decisions” which will be approved by the two presidents during their meeting scheduled for the end of October in Rome. , as part of the G20 meeting.

Make the crisis an opportunity

The time for recriminations has passed. For Paris, it is now a question of making these crises – the breach of the submarine mega contract, the new American-Australian alliance Aukus and the hasty American departure from Afghanistan, an opportunity for Europe. Emmanuel Macron wants to take advantage of this moment of crystallization to obtain from the United States unambiguous recognition of the importance of a European defense capable of acting autonomously in addition to NATO. A big step has already been taken in this direction during his telephone interview with President Biden on September 22, we judge at the Elysee: “The United States recognizes the importance of a stronger European defense and more capable, which contributes positively to global and transatlantic security and is complementary to NATO ”indicated the press release issued at the end of this call.

Tuesday evening, the mini-European Council convened in Brdo, Slovenia was to allow President Macron to compare the points of view of his partners on the theme of a more sovereign Europe economically and strategically. On his arrival at Brdo Castle, the French President called on Europeans to “be clear about what we want for us, for our borders, for our security”.





The twenty-seven exchanged until late in the night, on the eve of an informal summit devoted to enlargement to the countries of the Balkans. “Learning the lessons of recent crises, we are determined to consolidate our strengths” and “to reduce our ties of dependence”, summed up the President of the European Council Charles Michel in a press release. In his invitation letter, the latter had suggested that Europe assert itself more and become more efficient: “We must increase our capacity to act autonomously to preserve our interests, defend our values ​​and our way of life, and help shape the global future, ”he wrote.

It is not #EUdefence gold @NATO It is both. Strong allies make strong alliances. My oral conclusions following the informal meeting of the #EUCO members. https://t.co/p40poMYZgA – Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 5, 2021

During the discussions, European leaders shared the idea that lessons should be learned from recent events, in particular the new Aukus alliance launched by the United States, in particular for European defense, according to the Elysee. The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, the Italian Mario Draghi and the Pole, Mateusz Morawiecki would have shared the idea that there is no contradiction between the reinforcement of European capacities and the respect for alliances, in particular transatlantic ones.

The skeptical north

The Nordic and Baltic countries remain skeptical and continue to want to preserve the transatlantic relationship. “The EU cannot close in on itself”, notably commented Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, wishing “to develop cooperation with both China and the United States”.

It is not a question of choosing “between a European defense and NATO”, but of combining “the two”, specified Carles Michel in a tweet.

From Washington, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg spoiled the party a little by criticizing earlier the efforts to create structures “competing” with NATO, at the risk of weakening and dividing the Alliance. Atlantic.

The debate has only just begun. Next week, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell is due to travel to Washington to meet Antony Blinken: “After Afghanistan, the AUKUS pact has been a clear message from the United States on its priorities in the face of the China and we will have to adapt […] because our interests will not always coincide ”he declared Tuesday in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.