How Rohff’s “En mode” rap generated “the most contagious phrase of the past 20 years”

You sometimes say that you are “in mode“deconfinement or”in mode“rest? You don’t necessarily know it, but if the expression is commonly used, it’s probably thanks to rapper Rohff.

In Mode, a song from his album Beyond my limits, released in 2005 and sold around 300,000 copies, was a huge hit. Throughout this title built around an anaphora, the rapper from Vitry-sur-Seine explains that he is “in big sound mode“,”in studio mode” or “in automatic mode“.

“It marked the spirits to the point of entering into everyday language. I have already seen images of the National Assembly, presidents or ministers say so“, tells AFP Rohff, who does not hesitate to qualify his discovery of expression”the most contagious of the last twenty years“.



Rohff, 43, who became one of the most popular rappers of his generation with nearly 2 million albums sold, has created other expressions that have become very popular with rap fans and beyond.

In 2005, with his hit It’s nice, many young people thus began to say “it sounds like zizir“when they were happy. Another example, the word”Zumba“, basically a dance close to fitness, which has become in the mouths of Rohff, then in those of music critics, an effective means of qualifying urban pop in fashion.

“It’s a form of recognition“, insists Rohff, Housni Mkouboi for the civil status.”It shows that nothing is impossible. Me is (the Japanese animated series) Grendizer who taught me to speak French“, specifies this native of the Comoros who arrived in France at the age of 7.”I had to get up to speed very quickly. I was a little embarrassed, people laughed at me. I wanted to bring back good points and satisfaction tickets for my mother from school. It gives you a penchant for the language“.



“Rap and song in general offer us a written record of the words used in the street“, analyzes Aurore Vincenti, rap specialist and the evolutions of the French language.





“It is a music that has an enormous strike force, its popularity guarantees an extremely wide distribution to this language that we tended to localize in certain suburbs.“, adds the linguist noting that more and more expressions from rap are democratized among young people like”fat” (synonym of “guy“),”OKLM“(“quiet“) Where “moula“(“money” Where “drug“).

“It must be proven that the language is not limited to the words of the dictionary and is renewed. When you’re French, you live in this language. It’s my job to speak to the public, to touch them with my metaphors, my expressions“, Rohff analysis.

Robert’s Historical Dictionary of the French Language has incorporated the expression “in mode“, without Rohff being credited with it and with an etymology rather eyeing computer fashions.

“It came to me around 1993-1994 while playing the Streetfighter game on Nintendo. I wanted to win all the time and I played with the different game modes: hard mode, etc …“, assures for his part the rapper of Val-de-Marne, who adds no”never have heard the expression“before making a song of it.



Etymology “is not an exact science“, recalls Aurore Vincenti for whom, creator or not, Rohff”has certainly contributed to popularize and widely disseminate this expression“.

Why so many games and innovation among rappers? “There is more creativity with the language in working-class circles than in bourgeois or elitist circles, where we tend to pick up and correct children who express themselves outside the framework of grammatically correct.“, advances the linguist. And these privileged circles, Rohff, like the majority of rappers, managed to touch them with his words.

“Once I received a letter from someone who comes from a family of great French florists, the upper middle class, he even sent me a photo of their estate.“, recalls the artist.”Opposites attract and I’ve always found it funny, “he adds,” we were drawn to the light and those in the light are drawn to the dark.“.