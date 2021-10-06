how to explain the failed beginnings of Wijnaldum?

Expected as the centerpiece of a Parisian midfielder under construction last summer, Georginio Wijnaldum is slow to reveal himself in his new club.

It was the first blow of a transfer window that has become historic with the arrival of Lionel Messi at the peak. However, if the Argentinian has managed to occupy a role of master to play which was reserved for him in the Parisian eleven, scoring his first goal in his new colors against Manchester City, in the Champions League, Georginio Wijnaldum has not yet shone this season. Worse, apart from Sergio Ramos, who has not yet played a minute of play, the Dutch international is the main disappointment on the side of the rookies.

The performances of the former Liverpool player have not yet reached their full potential, to the point of worrying the coach of the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal. “Of course I’m worried! And I already spoke with him when he joined us”, panicked the boss of the Netherlands. Because if he has chained the disappointing performances at the very beginning of the season, Wijnaldum has played very little since September, and has known only two starts since the meeting against Bruges, a match where he was released at the break, replaced by Pochettino .

Lionel Messi overshadows him

With the arrival of Lionel Messi, called to constitute a frightful attacking trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, not to mention the Argentinian Angel Di Maria, Wijnaldum had everything to fear from the presence of the Pulga on the ground. The area of ​​influence of the Argentinian will-o’-the-wisp was bound to deny its flower beds. “The main reason for his downgrading is Messi, said Ruben Slagter, Dutch journalist for Eurosport. He arrived before Messi, and I think Pochettino had other plans for him.”

Without Lionel Messi in the eleven, Georginio would have had plenty of time to shine in the various positions that have made his reputation, in club and in selection, he who has often played a leading role in the performance of the Netherlands in number 10. A position that he can no longer occupy at Paris Saint-Germain, since it is vested in the sole Lionel Messi or even Neymar, two players attracted by this area of ​​the field where they can combine to create shifts and stretch the opposing team.

In Liverpool, in a three-way environment, Wijnaldum played more in a role of torchbearer (number 8) to ensure the team’s balance, or number 6 in front of the defense. Angel Di Maria being suspended, Mauricio Pochettino has not yet had to make this choice, but the championship has shown that the Argentine technician was not necessarily ready to give up his four attackers. Marco Verratti being the X factor of this team, irremovable at 100% of its means, they are four or five to dispute the last place alongside the Italian in a middle two. “If Pochettino refuses to make choices with the four in front, Georginio Wijnaldum is screwed”, fears Ruben Slagter.

Valentijn Driessen (Telegraaf): “Pochettino mistreats Wijnaldum”

A necessary time to adapt





“So important for the balance of the team” of the Netherlands, according to Louis Van Gaal, which his last performances have never denied, Wijnaldum is sorely lacking in benchmarks at Paris Saint-Germain. Capable of attacking, defending, causing a lot of dangerous situations through his projections and scoring, the midfielder struggles to bring binding and speed to the Parisian offensive line.

“On his role in the team, he has to go back more than he does in the national team or did it with Liverpool, he certainly needs a time of adaptation”, thinks Jurriaan Van Wessem, correspondent in France for the Ziggo Sport channel. “It’s a whole different way to play,” says Ruben Slagter. Disappointing since the start of the season, “Gini” continues to perform without relief, and disappointing entries into the game, as if he was struggling to define his coach’s expectations.

Able to evolve in all positions, Wijnaldum has already played in n ° 10, n ° 8 and even occupied a winger role in an anarchic animation. “I think that over time Pochettino will make Wijnaldum his key player in the midfield because he can just as easily support better players, allow them to play better on the pitch, and take initiative on the ball. foot. He has the experience of the game in a winning team “, believes Valentijn Driessen, football editor at Telegraaf.

The Dutch journalist, who stood out during a memorable pass of arms with Louis Van Gaal during the last rally, is very critical of the management of Mauricio Pochettino: “I would point more to the responsibility of the coach than the player’s at the moment, and the way Pochettino uses Wijnaldum – or rather mistreats him – instead of giving him confidence. “

Gueye-Herrera, the fall tube

The importance of integration into a group, and sometimes more difficult adaptation to a new environment, should not be overlooked either. “He is humble, perhaps he still feels a little excluded from the Franco-Hispanic group,” dares Jurriaan Van Wessem. “He’s a very nice, very intelligent player, the ideal team player,” added Ruben Slagter. The player every coach dreams of. Mauricio Pochettino knows something about it, he who had already tried to recruit Wijnaldum in the past.

Would Wijnaldum be too nice? “He is a player who is easier to put on the bench than another because he is not going to bang his fist on the table to win his place, he is a good guy,” said Ruben Slagter. and in his personality, he does not correspond to this PSG. ” “I think it’s too early to put Wijnaldum offside. He’s a fighter and he has overcome a lot of difficulties in his career before,” said Jeroen Kapteijns of Telegraaf.

Wherever he has played, Wijnaldum has come to measure up. Pochettino not having promised him anything concerning his playing time, “Gini” has no other choice than to finally reveal himself, especially since in the meantime, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera have made themselves indispensable to the balance of the team, both in Ligue 1 and in C1, with regularity in performance, the Senegalese shining in the register of Wijnaldum, even if he has a singular profile. Wijnaldum is a player of this level, he shows it with the Netherlands. Why not with PSG?