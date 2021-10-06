how to put all the chances on his side to obtain it

To obtain a credit, it is better to take care of the presentation of its account statements, which must be irreproachable. TOM GRILL / CORBIS / PHOTONONSTOP

All financial institutions ask applicants for a mortgage for their account statements for the last three months. These must be flawless! Because beware, these documents betray certain habits that can frown bankers.

To put the odds on your side and get a loan, it is therefore better to have anticipated and looked after your file during the months preceding your request. “An overdraft can lead to a refusal of credit”, warns Ludovic Huzieux, co-founder of Artémis Courtage.





Some lenders go even further. “More and more banks are asking for the annual summary of costs and thus check whether there have been overdrafts, via the presence of fees or intervention commissions”, notes Cécile Roquelaure, director of studies for the broker Empruntis. This allows them to study the entire previous calendar year, in addition to the last three months.

Regular savings

The consumption profile of the loan applicant is also closely examined, and ants are seen better than cicadas. “Summer is often a time to relax on the budget, with the holidays. The banks understand this very well, but we must then return to a more sound management at the start of the school year ”, points out Ludovic Huzieux.

They take a dim view of the presence, on account statements, of payments to gambling or online betting companies. “In addition, some do not appreciate the records of clients investing in cryptocurrencies”, adds Pierre Chapon, the co-founder of the broker Pretto.

The study of accounts also allows banks to check whether the customer will be able to cope with a “load jump”, that is to say a monthly loan payment greater than his current rent. The presence of proof of regular savings, for example by programmed transfers to a Livret A or a life insurance contract, is a good signal: the customer will be able to devote this budget to repaying his loan.

Finally, be sure, as far as possible, to prepay your consumer loans, in order to get off to a good start.