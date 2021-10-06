Hugo Lloris before the Blues match against Belgium: “We feel that there is something in the air”

Belgium had hardly digested its elimination against the Blues at the last World Cup. How do you feel about the current squad compared to 2018?

When you look at the two nations, there is a change compared to 2018. Whether it was 2016, 2018 or during the last Euro, they have always been one of the favorites. There is a base that plays together, there is a lot of quality, great players. With a game also very attractive. We know what to expect. We have a lot of esteem for this generation. We hope to have a great football match. We must be up to it.