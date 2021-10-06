Hugo Lloris before the Blues match against Belgium: “We feel that there is something in the air”

“The League of Nations has three teams that were recently European champions. Can this title have a particular flavor in this context?
These are the biggest European nations, the level is very present. If the four nations have qualified, it is because they are approaching the best. It makes very interesting posters. It doesn’t look like a World Cup, like a Euro, but it’s a trophy at stake. It concerns the best European nations. But we are focused above all on tomorrow’s game (Thursday). Belgium is a very great nation, it has been first in the FIFA rankings for years, we expect a fight, we will have to be ready.
“We have a lot of esteem for this generation. We hope to have a great football match ”
Do you feel any kind of pressure around this trophy?
Honestly yes, even more on this gathering. We have arrived, we feel that there is something in the air, we expect to play a semi-final against an opponent that we respect a lot. We will have to be up to it. We feel that there is something at stake. We prepare with the right energy to achieve a good performance.
Belgium had hardly digested its elimination against the Blues at the last World Cup. How do you feel about the current squad compared to 2018?
When you look at the two nations, there is a change compared to 2018. Whether it was 2016, 2018 or during the last Euro, they have always been one of the favorites. There is a base that plays together, there is a lot of quality, great players. With a game also very attractive. We know what to expect. We have a lot of esteem for this generation. We hope to have a great football match. We must be up to it.
Is the France group better armed than a month ago?
The players have regained a competitive rhythm. The transfer window is over. Everyone’s focus is of course on performance. I have felt positive energy since the start of the week ”.