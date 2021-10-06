“Humiliated” in DALS, this celebrity breaks the silence on the behavior of a “producer”!

It’s not always easy to be a star. Especially in the TF1 show where the real stars of the moment are finally professional dancers. In 2016, Grégoire Lyonnet shares the spotlight with Camille Lou. Together, they will go to the final, and finish second on the podium, just behind Laurent Maistret. A nice success, a little spoiled by the atmosphere of the beginnings.

Guest of Buzz TV du Figaro, the actress of the series “J’ai menti”, currently broadcast on France, returned to her experience in DALS, “the worst memory of his career”. Just before the big bonus of 9 p.m., Camille Lou and the darling of Alizée presented their choreography to the production, “We were super happy because it was so funny.”, but the producer didn’t really think the same… “And there the producer said to me: ‘It’s not possible, me I’m so uncomfortable for you you’re so ridiculous! ‘“. A moment that she describes as “very violent”, that the actress has not forgotten today.





“They actually wanted me pretty”

Fortunately, subsequently, Camille Lou was able to win against the producer “Actually, they wanted me pretty. And I was making faces! It was a big slap and that’s when I understood what I wanted. The next day I came in and said: ‘Look, I’m sorry but with all due respect, I don’t care about being pretty, I want to be funny.’ “ Finally, the adventure turned out to be rather pleasant alongside Grégoire Lyonnet, very professional during rehearsals and bonuses, “And in the evening we had the best grades we had ever had.”.

Embarrassed, the producer then apologized when he saw the jury’s notes and the audience excited. Well done Camille!

