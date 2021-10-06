“I am quite frustrated with my mistake”

Yet totally discovered in The 12 Coups de midi, the Mysterious Star of September / October 2021 could not be won this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 by Loris, this candidate who managed to beat Bruno, the biggest winner of the game. The new Midday Master explains himself.
It is an understatement to say that Bruno was on the verge of winning his tenth mysterious Star. While he was eliminated from 12 midday shots yesterday, Tuesday October 5, 2021, there were only three small boxes that covered the famous grid of the game of Jean-Luc Reichmann on TF1, at the end of the broadcast. It must be said that this showcase has been on the air every day since September 10. Loris, who had succeeded in dethroning the great Bruno (who also received his check at the start of the program), managed to win his second participation, and therefore found himself confronted, once again, with the famous Star mysterious… totally discovered!
Loris’s explanations
If it has already happened frequently in the past that a candidate does not recognize the hidden star at the last moment (even Bruno failed several times on a Star last spring!), Loris, him, has something to do with it. little tangled the brushes, and did not mention the name of the star which has just been unveiled, namely David Guetta. And for good reason, it had been some time since he had watched the show. The new rules of the Mysterious Star, however introduced in February 2018, were therefore unknown to him. “It had been a long time since I had seen the show and I no longer really knew the principle of the star, concedes Loris to TV-Leisure. The photo that has just been unveiled was more of a clue, for me, than the person to be discovered. Suddenly, I cited someone close to this person (Cathy Guetta, Editor’s note) and I was pretty frustrated with my mistake.“
Will Loris be able to try his luck again tomorrow?
One thing is certain, the candidate will be back tomorrow, for a third participation. And he did not come to make up the figure. “I didn’t want to lose until I could show what I was capable of“, he explained yesterday to TV-Leisure. I had come to win.”But will he be able to present himself once again before the mysterious Star, totally uncovered?
The mysterious star of September / October 2021 totally discovered: