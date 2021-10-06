“I am quite frustrated with my mistake”

It is an understatement to say that Bruno was on the verge of winning his tenth mysterious Star. While he was eliminated from the 12 Coups de midi yesterday, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, there were only three small boxes that covered the famous grid of Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game on TF1, at the end of the broadcast. It must be said that this showcase has been on the air every day since September 10. Loris, who had succeeded in dethroning the great Bruno (who also received his check at the start of the program), managed to win his second participation, and therefore found himself confronted, once again, with the famous Star mysterious… totally discovered!





If it has already happened frequently in the past that a candidate does not recognize the hidden star at the last moment (even Bruno failed several times on a Star last spring!), Loris, him, has something to do with it. little tangled brushes, and did not mention the name of the star who has just been unveiled, namely David Guetta. And for good reason, it had been some time since he had watched the show. The new rules of the Mysterious Star, however introduced in February 2018, were therefore unknown to him. “It’s been a long time since I had seen the show and I no longer really knew the principle of the star, concedes Loris to Télé-Loisirs. The photo that has just been unveiled was more of a clue, for me, that the person to discover. Suddenly, I quoted a relative of this person (Cathy Guetta, Editor’s note) (…)

