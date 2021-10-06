“I see some here that I mistreated …”: Zlatan’s humorous speech on his 40th birthday

This time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is really in his forties. Last Sunday, the Swedish giant of AC Milan, still injured after an inflammation of the Achilles tendon, celebrated his fortieth birthday in the Lombard capital. In a luxurious hotel located in the center, the former striker of Juventus, Inter or even PSG had invited all his friends. From Marco Verratti to Salvatore Sirigu, from Antonio Cassano to Adriano Galliani, from Paul Pogba to Mino Raiola … Suffice to say that there were good people.

As disclosed by The Gazzetta dello SportIbrahimovic also gave a speech upon his arrival. And as always, he was true to himself. “I’m not used to times like this, said Zlatan. Normally, I am the one who gives gifts. I see some here that I mistreated, and yet they came anyway. It means that I also did something right. I am moved, thank you all for being here you make me feel young when I am 40 years old. Have fun !“





