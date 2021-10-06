In DRC, death of a famous gorilla in Virunga National Park

A ranger carries two orphan female mountain gorillas, Ndeze (left) and Ndakasi (right), in Rumungabo, Virunga National Park, eastern DRC, in August 2010. FINBARR O’REILLY / REUTERS

The Virunga National Park (PNVi) announced Tuesday, October 5 the death of a gorilla, one of the attractions of this natural and tourist gem of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) made famous by its history and her personality.

“It is with deep sadness that [le parc des] Virunga announces the death of the orphan mountain gorilla Ndakasi, who had resided at the Senkwekwe center for more than a decade “, we read in a press release from PNVi.





Read also In the DRC, trafficking and illegal exploitation of the Virunga park would finance armed groups

“On the evening of September 26, following a long illness, his condition deteriorated rapidly and Ndakasi breathed his last in the arms of his guardian and lifelong friend André Bauma”, we still read.

“Ndakasi’s life is well documented and his warm personality has featured in many shows and movies. (…). She also rose to internet fame in 2019, when a selfie of her went viral on Earth Day ”, indicates the PNVi.

A little over 1,000 individuals

This mountain gorilla was born in April 2007 and was orphaned two months after the death of her mother killed by militiamen. Vulnerable, she was unable to return to the wild and became a resident of a center set up by the PNVi where she benefited, with another gorilla, Ndeze, from special care for eleven years.

The population of the PNVi mountain gorillas is estimated at 1,063 in this region (Rwanda, Uganda and DRC), according to a census carried out from 2016 to 2018, while in the PNVi, this population is estimated at 350 individuals, according to the latest 2021 estimates.

Read also In the DRC, 21 eco-guards of the Virunga park killed in 2020

Located on the border with Rwanda and Uganda, the Virunga National Park stretches over 7,800 km2 in the province of North Kivu (east). The oldest nature reserve in Africa inaugurated in 1925, the park is a sanctuary for the very rare mountain gorillas, also present in Rwanda and Uganda.

To stay up to date with African news, subscribe to the “World Africa” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 am, find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of “Monde Afrique”.