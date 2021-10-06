In Ethiopia, tensions with the humanitarian community escalate

To stay up to date with African news, subscribe to the “World Africa” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 am, find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of “Monde Afrique”.

Tensions around the distribution of yellow split peas from the Tigray Relief Society in Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. BEN CURTIS / AP

The humanitarian community in Ethiopia is struggling to withstand the shock wave caused by the expulsion of seven UN officials on Sunday (October 3rd). “It’s a masterful slap”, launches the head of an organization present in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. Accused of interference in the country’s internal affairs, senior officials of Unicef, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, have been declared persona non grata. An extremely rare decision on such a scale.

This sentence illustrates the chasm that has widened between humanitarians and the Addis Ababa authorities since the start of the Tigray war in November 2020. From the first months of the conflict, Abiy Ahmed’s government had accused without evidence of NGOs delivering weapons to rebels in the northern province. In August, the activities of organizations such as Doctors Without Borders or the Norwegian Refugee Council were suspended. This time, the Ethiopian authorities accuse those in charge of the UN agencies of diverting aid and communication material to the benefit of the rebels, but also of politicizing the humanitarian crisis.





However, this is only increasing. In Tigray, more than 400,000 people have “Crossed the threshold of famine”, according to the latest UN estimates, and 5.2 million people are in need of assistance. And the conflict now spills over into the two neighboring regions, Afar and Amhara.

Famine, “a hypersensitive cord”

According to several diplomatic sources in Addis Ababa, the seven officials have borne the brunt of the recent positions taken by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths. The latter pointed the finger at the Ethiopian government, responsible, according to him, “A de facto humanitarian blockade”, recalling that only 11% of the food aid needed has been delivered to Tigray since the end of June. He also alluded to the 1984 Great Famine in Ethiopia, hoping “That a similar drama is not happening again”.

“Famine is a hypersensitive cord for the Ethiopian authorities”, recalls a humanitarian present in Ethiopia who speaks on condition of anonymity. Self-censorship has been going on for several months. A form of victory for Addis Ababa, which is keen to silence dissenting voices. Dina Mufti, the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, welcomed the expulsion of UN officials, saying that she would serve “Lesson” to other humanitarian personnel.

For the time being, these expulsions should not have any repercussions on aid delivery operations in Tigray. “By beheading the thinking head of its humanitarian agency, Ethiopia is rather removing the UN’s negotiating power”, sums up another aid worker.

The United States and five European countries have called for a new meeting this week – and this time public – of the UN Security Council. “The institution must firmly condemn this spectacular decision, at the risk of setting a dangerous precedent”, assures a Western diplomat. Since the start of the Tigray War, the members of the Council have failed to come to an agreement, due to blockades opposed by certain countries such as Russia.