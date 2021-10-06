In full concert, he finds the woman with “Eyes Revolver”, for whom he wrote his famous song

A magical moment is unexpected. After several months without seeing his audience, Marc Lavoine is back at the Olympia on Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 October. For this great comeback, the singer has planned two piano voice evenings, entitled “In the skin”. During the exclusive concert, Marc Lavoine reserved moments of poetry, covers of French varieties, but also his greatest hits: I forgot everything, you my love, and obviously the most romantic, She has piercing eyes.

His most beautiful ride, Marc Lavoine is keen on it. Inspired by his mother, who, when he was little, kept telling him “Stop making your revolver eyes!“, but also influenced by the American film” The Eyes of Laura “with Faye Dunaway, this song hides another secret. The revolver eyes that the artist describes exist. A woman, whom Marc Lavoine met in the 80s, and who was present this October 5 at the Olympia.





No one expected it. Before starting to sing, accompanied by Alain Nanty his pianist, the ex of Line Papin clarified that this woman with magical pupils, and eyes that kill, was in the audience. It was then that the spectators heard a few words, in the dark, when the latter cried out to signal her presence. Looking for her, Marc Lavoine finally stopped in the middle of a chorus, “It feels weird“, he declared, still moved.

But who can this famous woman with the murderous look be? Since it’s not about any of his former wives, then maybe she’s a stranger. Simply a woman sitting at a bar in the 1980s, a passerby under Marc Lavoine’s window when he was looking for inspiration… The mystery remains unsolved. Except for this woman’s neighbors this Tuesday, October 5 …

