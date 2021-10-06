In the Daraa region, the chaotic return of the Assad regime

On the road to the Jaber-Nassib border post, 80 km from Amman, on October 4, 2021. NADIA BSEISO FOR “THE WORLD”

Step by step, the Syrian army is extending its control in the south of the country, this region where several rebel localities were granted, in 2018, a form of autonomy sponsored by Moscow, to which they are today summoned to to renouncer. Military security checkpoints are now installed in the old center of Daraa, cradle of the uprising against the regime in 2011. The national flag is hoisted in other towns as the progress advances, to the north-west of the city. “The extension of control of Damascus in the South is going without a hitch”, says a humanitarian who follows the case.

Each time, the process is identical: accompanied by the Russian military police and local dignitaries, the regime forces enter these places. A few days are devoted to taswiyat al-wada ‘ (“Regularizations of status”), a term which designates the amnesty granted to ex-rebel militiamen in exchange for their enrollment in the regular army. Symbolic turning point, wanted by Damascus, the total recovery of the province of Daraa, on the border with Jordan, seems inexorable. “There has never been a real settlement in the South. What is happening testifies to it “, believes Bassam Al-Ahmad, head of the organization Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ, “Syrians for Truth and Justice”).





Read also the archive (2018): In Deraa, in southern Syria, the creeping return of the police regime

End of special status

The 2018 agreement, dictated by Moscow in the wake of an express offensive by pro-government troops, created pockets with special status. The anti-Assads, always armed with their light weapons, had relative leeway there, the regime’s forces being deployed only on the main axes. Some insurgents had joined a military body formed by Russia. But instability and insecurity have never ceased in these areas (arrests of ex-rebels, strafing of roadblocks, kidnappings, etc.), providing Damascus with the pretext to reverse the 2018 arrangement.

The stake is not only local. “Developments in southern Syria are inseparable from regional changes, advance a good connoisseur of the Syrian file. We are witnessing a rapprochement between Amman and Damascus. To revive economic relations between the two countries or to ship Egyptian gas through Jordan and Syria to Lebanon [un projet en discussion], it is necessary to consolidate the presence of the State in the region of Daraa. “

The historic heart of the city, the scene of the founding demonstrations of March 2011, was, because of this symbolic charge, the first knot that the regime wanted to undo. The place was subjected this summer to two months of siege and bombardment, in order to turn the civilians against the combatants and to force a “settlement”. The last of the rebels accepted the ceasefire proposed by the Russians in early September. Those refusing to hand over their small arms and “regularize their status” were transferred to Idlib (north-western Syria), the last territory in the hands of the opposition.

You have 38.96% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.