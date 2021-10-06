In the United Kingdom, feminicides are now in the headlines

LETTER FROM LONDON

Undated photo of Sarah Everard, kidnapped and killed by a police officer in London, in March 2021. METROPOLITAN POLICE / VIA REUTERS

There is a before and after the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK. “She was only going home”: this sentence has been repeated in the British media since the trial and the life sentence, at the end of September, of the police officer Wayne Couzens, member of the Met (the police of the Greater London), for the assassination of the young woman of 33 Years. Since his disappearance, one evening in March in the streets of London, violence against women and feminicides are no longer treated in a hurry, or not at all: they are approached with seriousness and make the headlines.





Was there anything more atrocious about this murder than the others? Was it Sarah Everard’s radiant face, the fact that she had vanished into an almost central and seemingly quiet London neighborhood – Clapham, south of the British capital? The brutal way in which the police dispersed the first evening of homage to the young woman, on the pretext that the rules of confinement were not respected? A little all of this, no doubt, but also surely the fact that Sarah was kidnapped by a policeman, a member of Scotland Yard, who abused his authority to deceive his mistrust, to rape her in Kent, a hundred kilometers away. east London, then strangle him.

A woman is murdered on average every three days in the UK, a proportion equivalent to France. Since 1er January, more than a hundred were killed by men – very often their husbands, companions or ex-companions. But only 3% of sexual assaults in England and Wales result in a conviction – a staggering statistic. Since March, these figures have aroused real indignation. “Violence against women must be treated with the same level of priority as the terrorist risk”, recommended the Inspectorate of Constabulary (police oversight body), mid-September. We denounce a criminal justice that has not yet evolved to punish more severely sexual assault, we are surprised that women still prefer to testify anonymously (on the air of the daily show “Women’s Hour” on BBC Radio 4 , for example), for fear of being harassed or losing their job.

“Remember Sabina’s first name”

Another very recent drama illustrates how much media treatment of feminicides has changed in the country. Sabina Nessa, a young 28-year-old schoolteacher, was savagely killed 5 minutes from her home on Friday, September 17, in south-east London. She was expected by a friend in a pub in the early evening, she cut through the park next to her house and unfortunately ran into a killer on the way. It only took two days for the news to gain the front page of the dailies, and it stayed there for almost a week.

