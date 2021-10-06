In the Vatican, resumption of the trial of a cardinal accused of embezzlement

The trial for various financial crimes of Cardinal Becciu and his co-defendants, which began at the end of July, resumed Tuesday at the Vatican, where for the first time a religious of such high rank is being tried.

At the center of this extraordinary trial before the tribunal of the smallest state in the world is Angelo Becciu, dismissed from his functions and deprived of his privileges as cardinal by the sovereign pontiff in September 2020.

Present at the hearing on Tuesday, Cardinal Becciu, 73, a small Sardinian in a black suit huddled in his chair, was not called upon to speak.

At the heart of the procedure: the costly purchase of a prestigious building in London as part of the investments of the Holy See, whose real estate assets are considerable.

Tuesday’s hearing, devoted to procedural matters, lasted about two hours, before a recess until Wednesday. The main part of the debates was devoted to a lively debate between the prosecutor and the defense lawyers who complained that they had not had access to certain elements of the file.

As soon as it opened on July 27, the trial was postponed until October to give the defense more time to prepare.

The trial takes place in a specially equipped room, with hanging from the wall, behind the judges’ chairs, a crucifix and a portrait of Pope Francis.

Two years of investigation into the role of Angelo Becciu and several senior officials of the Vatican administration, offshore companies and intermediaries led to the questioning of ten protagonists who must notably answer for fraud, embezzlement. , abuse of power, money laundering, corruption and extortion.

The investigation described an “almost inextricable” imbroglio of hedge funds with leverage, banks, credit institutions, individuals and legal …

The acquisition of the 17,000 m2 building located at 60 Sloane Square, in the very chic London district of Chelsea, at an overvalued price and burdened with a hidden mortgage, has become a nightmare for the reputation of the Holy See.





Of the ten defendants, half were working in Vatican City during this reckless purchase.

In 2013-2014, the Secretary of State borrowed more than 166 million euros, notably from Credit Suisse, to invest in the Luxembourg fund “Athena” of an Italian-Swiss businessman, Raffaele Mincione.

– Conflict of interest –

Half of the sum is intended for the purchase of 45% of the London building, the other half for stock market investments.

Raffaele Mincione then uses the Church’s money for “speculative operations”, such as the buyout of fragile banks. In conflict of interest, point out the magistrates, it also finances its own projects.

The Holy See, which is suffering losses and has no control over the choice of investments, not necessarily ethical, will decide four years later, at the end of 2018, to cut this partnership.

A new London intermediary, the Italian Gianluigi Torzi, was then chosen to negotiate the break with Raffaele Mincione – who will obtain 40 million pounds sterling – and full ownership of the building by the Vatican.

Mr Torzi will however take control of the property (through shares with voting rights) from the Vatican beard.

Two people in particular would have helped the two London intermediaries, for remuneration: the former banker of Credit Suisse Enrico Crasso, financial consultant of the Vatican Secretariat of State for decades, and Fabrizio Tirabassi, an Italian employee of this section.

As for Angelo Becciu, in 2014 he was “Substitute of the Secretariat of State”, the equivalent of a Minister of the Interior and as such in constant contact with Pope Francis.

Will also be called to appear his former assistant, Father Mauro Carlino, as well as the two ex-leaders of the financial gendarme of the Vatican (AIF, renamed since), the Swiss René Brülhart and the Italian Tommaso Di Ruzza.

Unrelated to the London purchase, the lawsuit will examine two other files embarrassing for Cardinal Becciu: the remuneration of an Italian intermediary to negotiate the release of abducted religious and funding for his brother’s business for possible activities. non-charitable.