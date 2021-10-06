Influencer, who claims to be a victim of domestic violence, posts photos of her swollen face on Instagram – Her ex-husband denies the facts – Watch

The dancer Jeny Bosenge, particularly known in Belgium, posted a photo of her face ravaged by the beatings of her ex-husband, and denounced the physical and psychological violence she allegedly suffered during their relationship.

“I am no longer afraid to speak. The blow I received was the LAST! It was TOO MUCH. And it’s the one who allowed me to wake up and get out of this grip, ”said Brussels influencer Jenifer Mboyo Bosenge, @jenybsg on Instagram, in a long message posted on the platform, accompanied by a poignant photo of his swollen face.

An hour after the publication of the photo, her ex-husband, the humorist and influencer Bryan Bule (“Doctor Ideology”) tried to justify himself on the social network.

“I myself am against violence against women, in no case have I raised my hand on it,” he defended himself, arousing the anger of Internet users, who called for his mass account to be reported.

Today, the lawyer for Doctor Ideology called for an end to the “media lynching” that his client would suffer. “I am saddened by the magnitude of this affair when no one, apart from my client and his ex-partner, has the truth about the facts in question,” lamented Me Kamran Najib.

“Today, I appeal to everyone for calm, serenity and common sense. Let justice do its work. “





Me Kamran Najib also underlined the complexity of the case: “Ms. Bosenge would also be called to be heard by the police as a suspect” (of possible reciprocal assault and battery, editor’s note). “In any case, this case will not be resolved through the hysteria of Instagram or other Facebook, but before the wisdom of the courts and tribunals.”

Jeny Bosenge, in her initial post, said she wanted to encourage victims of domestic violence to come out of silence, but not to provoke vengeful reactions towards her ex-husband.

“I do not encourage harassment, I do not encourage hatred”, she insisted, specifying to believe in “justice and divine justice”. “I don’t need revenge, I need to break free,” she added.